After the success of Hanuman Ansh, filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi is developing a film on Tulsidas. Speaking at IFFI 2026 in Goa, he also hinted that a sequel to Hanuman Ansh could happen in the future.

Made on a reported budget of ₹2 crore, the Neem Karoli Baba biopic has earned ₹452.86 crore. However, Chaturvedi recently expressed disappointment over major production houses not acknowledging the film's success.

ALSO READ: Ahead Of Hanuman Ansh OTT Debut, Check How Much Did Spiritual Drama Earn In India And Overseas?

Is Hanuman Ansh 2 happening?

Following Hanuman Ansh's massive success, fans are curious about a possible sequel. Vishal Chaturvedi hasn't ruled it out but is currently focused on his Tulsidas biopic.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Rights Controversy: Who Owns The Film And What Have The Makers Said?

In a conversation with ANI, filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi said, "As for a sequel, we will make one when the time is right. Currently, I am working on a film about Tulsidas ji."

Further talking about Hanuman Ansh, Chaturvedi said, "The film (Hanuman Ansh) has been running in theatres for about 105 to 110 days now."

He added, "Participating in this ‘grand festival of cinema’, this ‘mahakumbh’ of films, here at IFFI in Goa, is a wonderful, joyful experience and a source of great pride for us."