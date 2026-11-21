After the success of Hanuman Ansh, filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi is developing a film on Tulsidas. Speaking at IFFI 2026 in Goa, he also hinted that a sequel to Hanuman Ansh could happen in the future.
Made on a reported budget of ₹2 crore, the Neem Karoli Baba biopic has earned ₹452.86 crore. However, Chaturvedi recently expressed disappointment over major production houses not acknowledging the film's success.
ALSO READ: Ahead Of Hanuman Ansh OTT Debut, Check How Much Did Spiritual Drama Earn In India And Overseas?
Is Hanuman Ansh 2 happening?
Following Hanuman Ansh's massive success, fans are curious about a possible sequel. Vishal Chaturvedi hasn't ruled it out but is currently focused on his Tulsidas biopic.
ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Rights Controversy: Who Owns The Film And What Have The Makers Said?
In a conversation with ANI, filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi said, "As for a sequel, we will make one when the time is right. Currently, I am working on a film about Tulsidas ji."
Further talking about Hanuman Ansh, Chaturvedi said, "The film (Hanuman Ansh) has been running in theatres for about 105 to 110 days now."
He added, "Participating in this ‘grand festival of cinema’, this ‘mahakumbh’ of films, here at IFFI in Goa, is a wonderful, joyful experience and a source of great pride for us."
"I believe that films should be crafted with great sensitivity; if you approach any subject with sensitivity and sensibility, people will want to watch it," he said.
About Hanuman Ansh: Hanuman Ansh is a 2026 Hindi biographical devotional drama written, directed and co-produced by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, inspired by Neem Karoli Baba and based on Chaturvedi's book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life.
FAQs
Is Hanuman Ansh a true story?
It draws its broad arc, devotion and seva themes from recorded devotee accounts of Neem Karoli Baba.
How long is Hanuman Ansh?
Hanuman Ansh runs for 150 minutes.
Is Hanuman Ansh available on OTT?
No, Hanuman Ansh is not streaming on OTT yet, but it will release on Sony LIV on November 27, 2026.