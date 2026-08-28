The movie Hanuman Ansh was released in theatres on August 7. Even after 21 days, it continues to perform well at the box office.

Notably, Hanuman Ansh's earnings have remained unaffected by the release of the new film Toxic. Since its theatrical release, several other films have come out, yet it has continued to generate revenue.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

On its opening day, Hanu-Man started with earnings of just ₹10. Subsequently, it earned in the lakhs almost every day. It earned ₹1.08 crore in the first week.

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In the second week, it collected only ₹40 lakh. On the seventeenth day, its earnings surged, reaching a peak of ₹2.20 crore. Yesterday—its 21st day—it earned ₹1.90 crore. The film's total collection now stands at ₹11.98 crore.

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About the movie: Hanuman Ansh is a 2026 Hindi devotional drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. Inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji, the film features Chandan Anand and Shobhinav Satyaa in lead roles, along with an ensemble cast.

Produced by Swambhu Media Network Pvt. Ltd. and others, the film has cinematography by Vishal Bawa, editing by Shankh Rajadhyaksha and VFX by Pankaj Vashisht.