Hanuman Ansh continues to leave the cash registers ringing at the ticket windows. The spiritual drama is based on the real-life story of Neem Karoli Baba. Amidst its strong box office response, the writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi has confirmed that work on the second part has already begun.

Hanuman Ansh, which released on August 7, crossed the Rs 50 crore net mark in India. After a steady start, the movie witnessed a strong footfall driven by positive word of mouth and growing interest.

Hanuman Ansh Sequel CONFIRMED

Hanuman Ansh ending gave viewers a clear signal about its sequel, hinting that the story of Neem Karoli Baba is still unfinished.

Now, Vishal Chaturvedi has confirmed that work on the second part has already begun.

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What To Expect From Hanuman Ansh Sequel?

The director of Hanuman Ansh recently discussed the sequel's ideas with audiences at an Agra multiplex.

The filmmaker disclosed that significant periods of Neem Karoli Baba's life will be covered in the next part. Before focusing on Agra, Mathura, and other places connected to his life and spiritual quest, the narrative will centre on his birthplace, Firozabad.