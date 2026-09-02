Hanuman Ansh continues to leave the cash registers ringing at the ticket windows. The spiritual drama is based on the real-life story of Neem Karoli Baba. Amidst its strong box office response, the writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi has confirmed that work on the second part has already begun.
Hanuman Ansh, which released on August 7, crossed the Rs 50 crore net mark in India. After a steady start, the movie witnessed a strong footfall driven by positive word of mouth and growing interest.
Hanuman Ansh Sequel CONFIRMED
Hanuman Ansh ending gave viewers a clear signal about its sequel, hinting that the story of Neem Karoli Baba is still unfinished.
Now, Vishal Chaturvedi has confirmed that work on the second part has already begun.
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What To Expect From Hanuman Ansh Sequel?
The director of Hanuman Ansh recently discussed the sequel's ideas with audiences at an Agra multiplex.
The filmmaker disclosed that significant periods of Neem Karoli Baba's life will be covered in the next part. Before focusing on Agra, Mathura, and other places connected to his life and spiritual quest, the narrative will centre on his birthplace, Firozabad.
It is anticipated that the second half will deepen the environment created in the first movie while delving further into Neem Karoli Baba's life.
In fact, Hanuman Ansh was always supposed to have a sequel. It was revealed that the movie was intended to be a trilogy when it was formally unveiled on February 20, 2026.
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About Hanuman Ansh
Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa portrayed Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh. The spiritual saga is inspired by Divine Detour, a book written by Vishal Chaturvedi.
Crossing the ₹50 crore mark, Hanuman Ansh proved its massive theatrical pull and gave the franchise serious momentum. Up next, the story expands with a powerful new chapter centered on Neem Karoli Baba’s life. Expect an inspiring, deeper cinematic journey coming straight to the big screen soon.
FAQ
1. What is the box office collection of Hanuman Ansh?
After 26 days, the devotional drama has minted ₹54.13 crore net in India.
2. Is Hanuman Ansh based on a real story?
Yes, Hanuman Ansh centres on the real-life events of Neem Karoli Baba.