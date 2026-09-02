Hanuman Ansh examines issues of spirituality, devotion, and his mystical bond with Lord Hanuman. It is based on the life of Hindu teacher Neem Karoli Baba. The backstory of actor Shobhinav Satyaa's casting as the main character is nearly as divine as the movie itself.

Shobhinaw Satyaa reportedly worked as a second assistant director on the same set before playing Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh, handling props and other shoot-related duties.

Shobhinaw Satyaa’s fortunes drastically changed after the actor who was first chosen to play Neem Karoli Baba unexpectedly fell severely ill. Yes, you read this right.

Shobhinaw Satyaa auditioned and screen tested for nearly five hours.

(Image: YouTube/@TimesMusic)

Shobhinaw expressed his fear about facing such a prominent spiritual figure in a conversation with India Today. Vishal Chaturvedi, the director of Hanuman Ansh, assured him that it was the director's job to care about the outcome.

In the same conversation, the actor said, "When some divine power is writing a story for you, you do not need to use your mind too much. You only need to surrender. Babaji, you have done this, and whatever happens will be right."