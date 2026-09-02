- The original lead actor of the devotional drama, Hanuman Ansh, fell ill.
- Shobhinaw Satyaa, the second assistant director, played the lead in Hanuman Ansh.
- Shobhinaw Satyaa was an ardent follower of Neem Karoli Baba.
Hanuman Ansh examines issues of spirituality, devotion, and his mystical bond with Lord Hanuman. It is based on the life of Hindu teacher Neem Karoli Baba. The backstory of actor Shobhinav Satyaa's casting as the main character is nearly as divine as the movie itself.
Shobhinaw Satyaa reportedly worked as a second assistant director on the same set before playing Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh, handling props and other shoot-related duties.
Shobhinaw Satyaa’s fortunes drastically changed after the actor who was first chosen to play Neem Karoli Baba unexpectedly fell severely ill. Yes, you read this right.
Shobhinaw Satyaa auditioned and screen tested for nearly five hours.
(Image: YouTube/@TimesMusic)
Shobhinaw expressed his fear about facing such a prominent spiritual figure in a conversation with India Today. Vishal Chaturvedi, the director of Hanuman Ansh, assured him that it was the director's job to care about the outcome.
In the same conversation, the actor said, "When some divine power is writing a story for you, you do not need to use your mind too much. You only need to surrender. Babaji, you have done this, and whatever happens will be right."
Shobhinaw Satyaa revealed that he has been a devotee of Neem Karoli Baba since 2009 and has lived a spiritual life for a number of years. In 2018, he also started living a vegetarian lifestyle and fasting on Tuesdays for Lord Hanuman.
He claimed that it now seemed as though Baba had been training him for the part for years before he even realised he would play it.
ALSO READ - Hanuman Ansh Twitter Review: Audiences Praise Neem Karoli Baba Biopic For Its Spiritual Story
Hanuman Ansh Box Office
The director told the audience at EP Miraj in Jaipur that the movie debuted on roughly 25 screens nationwide and was even dubbed a failure during its initial two weeks of distribution, according to Dainik Bhaskar. However, the same movie is currently showing in 700 theatres nationwide.
ALSO READ - Hanuman Ansh Is A Real-Life Movie Costing Just ₹2 Crore To Make But Earning 2000% Profit
On August 7, Hanuman Ansh debuted in theatres for a meagre Rs 10 lakh. Through word-of-mouth, its collections have increased steadily, and more than three weeks after its release, the movie is still drawing sizable crowds.
Hanuman Ansh had earned Rs 45.63 crore net in India by the end of Day 25, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. With a collection of Rs 8.50 crore on Day 26, its total collection in India is at Rs 54.13 crore.
FAQ
1. Who is Hanuman Ansh actor?
Hanuman Ansh actor Shobhinaw Satyaa was the second AD on the movie before playing the role of Neem Karoli Baba.
2. What is the box office collection of Hanuman Ansh?
The movie has earned ₹54.13 crore net and ₹63.82 crore gross in India.