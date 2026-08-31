Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Hanuman Ansh has become one of the most surprising box office success stories of 2026. The devotional drama, which is based on the real-life story of Neem Karoli Baba, started slow but went on to script history at the ticket windows.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection On Day 24, Hanuman Ansh earned its highest single-day collection to date with an estimated ₹12.75 crore net across 5,363 shows. According to trade website Sacnilk, the total amount rose to ₹47.33 crore gross and ₹40.13 crore net.

Why are these numbers so shocking? With no promotional campaign around Hanuman Ansh, the first two weeks barely made money at the box office. After seven days, it minted ₹1.08 crore and an additional ₹40 lakh during the second week. The movie made just ₹1.48 crore in India after 14 days.

In its third week, the devotional drama started to gain popularity, and positive word-of-mouth became a crucial factor in its expansion. Hanuman Ansh made Rs 6.25 crore on Friday and Rs 9.25 crore on Saturday in the third week. With a net revenue of Rs 12.75 crore on the third Sunday, it saw massive growth. The movie saw a 37.8% hike.

ALSO READ - Hanuman Ansh Continues Its Strong Box Office Run Despite Toxic Release According to reports, the movie's natural crowd reaction helped it develop momentum weeks after its premiere, transforming what at first appeared to be an underperformer into a sleeper hit. ALSO READ - Hanuman Ansh Twitter Review: Audiences Praise Neem Karoli Baba Biopic For Its Spiritual Story About Hanuman Ansh The movie chronicles Lakshman Das's journey to spirituality and his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba. It chronicles the spiritual leader's journey from the age of thirteen till he was adored and respected. Shobhinav Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh, while Chandan K. Anand, Anil Rastogi, Purnima Tiwari, and Vihaan Shedge play supporting parts. FAQ 1. When was Hanuman Ansh released in theatres? Originally scheduled for July 31, 2026, Hanuman Ansh hit the big screens on August 7. 2. Is Hanuman Ansh a true story? Yes. Hanuman Ansh is a biographical devotional drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba.