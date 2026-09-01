Hope Release Date India: Korean sci-fi action spectacle Hope is all set to make its way to Indian cinemas on September 25, 2026. The movie, which left a strong mark at the box office, is arriving in five languages, including Hindi.

Korean Movie Hope Release Date India

Hope will arrive in theatres on September 25, 2026, in India. It will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Korean.

The movie blends aspects of suspense, creature-based survival, and science fiction.

Hope Box Office Korea

Hope has already established itself as a commercial triumph in South Korean theatres. With over 330,000 admissions on its first day of release, the film smashed all previous records.

The way the Korean science fiction movie Hope has been distributed is another indication of its success among foreign audiences.

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The movie debuted in competition for the Palme d'Or at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Following The Chaser, Yellow Sea, and The Wailing, this was Na Hong-jin's fourth consecutive feature film to be invited to Cannes.

What To Expect From Hope?

Hope, written and directed by Na Hong-jin, promises a theatrical experience targeted for both multiplex audiences and the general public. It blends science fiction, mystery, and big-scale thrills with creature-driven survival action.

Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Hoyeon, and Hollywood stars Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender are among the cast members of Hope.

Produced by Forged Films in collaboration with Plus M Entertainment and Westworld, Hope is presented by Plus M Entertainment.

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Hope is filmmaker Na Hong-jin's first feature film in a decade.

The director stated that he intended to make a movie that starts with the basic terror of coming across an unfamiliar species and progressively develops into a tale about survival, human instinct, and the effects of fear, according to PTI.