Korean movies are becoming a favourite among Indian streaming viewers. Some highly anticipated 2026 releases have quickly caught viewers’ attention on streaming. At the same time, older favourites continue to bring in new audiences and remain popular among Korean cinema fans.

Must-Watch Korean Movies On Prime Video Movie Title Runtime (Hours & Minutes) Total Minutes Outlaws 2 hr 2 min 122 min The Roundup 1 hr 46 min 106 min I Saw The Devil 2 hr 22 min 142 min Oldboy 1 hr 55 min 115 min Along With The Gods 2 hr 19 min 139 min Train To Busan 1 hr 53 min 113 min Ghost Train 1 hr 35 min 95 min From Outlaws and The Roundup to Train to Busan and more, here are 7 must-watch Korean movies on Prime Video: 1. Outlaws

Ma Seok-do, played by Ma Dong-seok, is a fearless detective taking on violent gangsters in Seoul’s Chinatown. Packed with hard-hitting action, sharp humour and Ma Dong-seok’s charm, Outlaws makes for an entertaining Korean crime thriller. 2. The Roundup Detective Ma Seok-do returns for another dangerous case. This time, he travels to Vietnam while tracking a ruthless killer accused of kidnapping and murdering Koreans. With intense action and Ma Seok-do’s no-nonsense style, The Roundup is a gripping watch. 3. I Saw The Devil NIS agent Soo-hyun loses his wife after she is brutally murdered by Jang Kyung-chul. Devastated, he sets out to find the killer and make him pay. What follows is a dark and brutal revenge game that keeps getting more disturbing.

ALSO READ - 5 Dark Korean Thrillers You Can Finish In A Weekend: Extracurricular, Strangers From Hell And More 4. Oldboy A businessman is suddenly released after being held captive in a room for 15 years. Determined to find out who ruined his life, he begins a dangerous revenge hunt. But his journey takes an unexpected turn when he falls for a young sushi chef.

5. Along With The Gods After his death, a fireman is taken to the afterlife by three Grim Reapers. He must survive seven trials within 49 days to earn reincarnation. His success could also help the three guardians move closer to earning their own second chance.

6. Train To Busan Gong Yoo plays a father travelling from Seoul to Busan with his daughter when a zombie outbreak turns their train journey into a fight for survival. With danger closing in at every stop, the father must do everything to protect his child.

7. Ghost Train A struggling YouTube creator heads to a supposedly haunted subway station hoping to revive her failing channel. But her search for scary content takes a frightening turn when she comes across disturbing urban legends that may be far more real than she expected.

ALSO READ - Best Korean Thriller Movies On OTT: Train To Busan, Oldboy, Parasite And More On Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar & Others Whether you enjoy fantasy romances, legal thrillers, action-packed sequels or warm slice-of-life stories, Prime Video has plenty of Korean movies to explore. There’s something for every mood and every kind of viewer. Which one will you watch first?