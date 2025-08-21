- By Swati Singh
B-town couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been recently blessed with an adorable baby girl. Kiara gave birth to their daughter on July 15, 2025, at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. As her fans and followers are eager to know the name of their little munchkin, did you know, the actress once wanted to name her future daughter ‘Kiara’.
In an interview with Filmfare, Kiara Advani, whose real name is Alia Advani, said that she fell in love with Priyanka Chopra's name 'Kiara' in Anjaana Anjaani after which she thought of naming her future daughter the same, however, as she herself needed a new name, she took it on and changed her name from Alia to Kiara Advani.
She said, "The name, Kiara, was inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s movie Anjaana Anjaani, where she introduces herself as, ‘Hi, I’m Kiara.’ I thought, ‘What a beautiful name. If I have a daughter, I’ll call her Kiara.’ But before that, I needed a name for myself. So, I took it on."
Kiara also opened up about why she wanted to change her name. "My name has been Kiara since my debut in 2014. I didn’t want to confuse the audience with Alia Bhatt, an established superstar. It just felt like the right thing to do—to have your own identity. Why have two Alias?" she noted.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's romance began quietly, with the two meeting at a film party in 2018. However, it was during the filming of Shershaah in 2021 that they grew close, sparking romance rumors due to their on-screen chemistry. The couple kept their relationship private for a long time, but fans caught glimpses through subtle hints like vacation photos and birthday posts.
Kiara finally confirmed their relationship with a sweet birthday post for Sidharth in 2023, and the couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Now, they're excitedly awaiting the arrival of their baby girl.