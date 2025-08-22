- By Swati Singh
Veteran actor Raza Murad has filed a police complaint after a fake social media post falsely declared him dead. The 73-year-old actor told ANI that he was deeply disappointed by the misinformation and clarified that he is indeed alive. In a conversation with news agency ANI, Raza Murad expressed disappointment over the misinformation, stating that this is a "very serious matter".
He said, "There are some people who, for reasons I don’t understand, seem bothered by my existence. They posted about my death and even offered condolences. They wrote that I had worked for many years, but now no one is there to remember me. They even mentioned my birthday and a fake date of death in that post. This is a very serious matter."
"My throat, tongue, and lips have dried up from telling people that I am alive. This false news has spread everywhere. I am getting calls and messages from across the world. People are even sending me copies of the post," he further added.
Murad said, "They have accepted my complaint and are filing an FIR. They assured me that they will get to the bottom of this and catch the person responsible. Legal action will be taken against him."
He emphasised that such actions must come to an end, stating it’s not just about him but about a wider issue where celebrities are falsely declared dead while still alive. Calling it deeply wrong, he stressed that those responsible for spreading such misinformation should face strict punishment.
About Raza Murad: Raza Murad, born on 23 November 1950, is a veteran Indian actor best known for his work in Hindi cinema. Over the course of his career, he has featured in more than 250 Hindi films and has also showcased his talent in Bhojpuri, Punjabi and other regional films, as well as on Hindi television.