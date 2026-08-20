Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh got candid about the cosmetic procedures she has undergone. In the latest episode of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s Double Date on YouTube, Sajdeh revealed that she does not feel hesitant to try beauty treatments.

Seema Sajdeh said, "I have had a bit of fillers, I had my botox done. I had had my profhilo done. I have done laser treatments." When Bedi asked her if she gets attracted to younger men, she noted, "But I don’t want to play mommy anymore."

Angad Bedi even asked Seema Sajdeh if she misses having a man in her life. She said, "At the end of a long day, I want to go home to my dog. If I have another human being sitting there, I may not be okay with it."

ALSO READ: Are Sohail Khan And Seema Sajdeh Back Together After Divorce? Seema Reacts To Rumours

She further added, "I would like companionship. I would like someone I can travel with, enjoy good food and places. But, otherwise I am very happy with my own company."

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan relationship timeline Seema Sajdeh got married to Sohail Khan in 1998. The duo diorced in 2022 after 24 years of marriage and now maintain a friendly, cooperative relationship as co-parents to their two sons, Nirvan and Yohan. ALSO READ: Alliance On Prime Video: Salman Khan Tells Sohail Khan To ‘Move On’ After Divorce; Says ‘Date Karo’