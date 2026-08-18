Actress and model Ayesha Khan has sparked intense engagement speculation online after posting a series of romantic, dreamy pictures on Instagram. Best known for her appearance in the viral song Shararat from the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, the former Bigg Boss 17 contestant posed in an all-white ensemble alongside a mystery man while displaying a prominent diamond ring.

Dhurandhar Fame Ayesha Khan Engaged? In the viral photos, Ayesha Khan keeps the face of the mystery man obscured from the camera, leaving fans to guess his identity. Dressed in elegant white attire, she poses in a romantic setting, flaunting a large diamond ring on her finger.

Adding to the mystery, she accompanied the pictures with a brief, cryptic caption, "A dream" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Khan (@ayeshaakhan_official) The romantic aesthetic, paired with the diamond ring, led fans to wonder whether the actress had secretly gotten engaged. However, initial reporting indicates that the post appears to be connected to a promotional campaign or photoshoot for a jewellery brand rather than a personal relationship milestone. Ayesha Khan has not issued any statement identifying the man, confirming an engagement, or declaring a change in her relationship status.

Ayesha Khan's Dhurandhar's Shararat Track Success Ayesha Khan gained widespread fame after featuring in the chartbuster track Shararat alongside Krystle D'Souza for the movie Dhurandhar. Set against the backdrop of a Karachi wedding, the song was composed by Shashwat Sachdev, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas, and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

Reflecting on the physically demanding schedule of the song shoot during an interview with Pinkvilla, Ayesha shared, "It was two days of shoot. It was so hectic, I was on my period during the shoot, and you know you’re not looking your best because you’re bloated and you’re not at your best. Kaash, I was at my best. It was so much of work for two days… We were running short on time."

ALSO READ: Mohanlal To Reunite With Priyadarshan, Jeethu Joseph And Sathyan Anthikad In 7 New Movies Bigg Boss OTT star further added, "We were so tired, our bones were aching after dancing so much. I was feeling so overwhelmed, and it was also because I was on my period, so maybe my emotions were hitting me too much. So, I just couldn’t control and I just cried. It was Khushi ke aansu"

In addition to her television work and song appearances, Ayesha has acted in several film projects across Hindi and Telugu cinema, including Mukhachitram, Om Bheem Bush, Jaat, and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

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