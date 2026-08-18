Malayalam cinema superstar Mohanlal has officially announced an extensive lineup of seven new film projects in collaboration with several prominent filmmakers. The 66-year-old actor revealed his upcoming schedule on social media, confirming partnerships with Vishnu Mohan, Anoop Sathyan, Priyadarshan, Dileesh Pothan, Sathyan Anthikad, Jude Anthany Joseph, and Jeethu Joseph.
Mohanlal Announces 7 New Films
Sharing the news with fans across his official digital channels, Mohanlal posted, "Exciting stories, exciting journeys and some very special filmmakers. Here’s a glimpse of my seven upcoming projects with Vishnu Mohan, Anoop Sathyan, Priyadarshan, Dileesh Pothan, Sathyan Anthikad, Jude Anthany Joseph, and Jeethu Joseph."
Exciting stories, exciting journeys and some very special filmmakers.— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 18, 2026
Here’s a glimpse of my seven upcoming projects with:
• Vishnu Mohan
• Anoop Sathyan
• Priyadarshan
• Dileesh Pothan
• Sathyan Anthikad
• Jude Anthany Joseph
• Jeethu Joseph
The announcement follows Mohanlal receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023 from President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Film Awards in September 2025. While five of the seven films were previously known to the public, the post formally confirmed his new collaborations with directors Sathyan Anthikad and Jeethu Joseph.
The newly confirmed lineup features a mix of milestone collaborations and fresh partnerships across genres:
Vishnu Mohan (L367): Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under Sree Gokulam Movies, the project is described as an intense thriller inspired by real-life events.
Priyadarshan (100th Film): Marking a major career milestone, Mohanlal will headline Priyadarshan's 100th directorial venture, an emotional musical drama produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas.
Dileesh Pothan (Nedumkandam Miracle): Written by Syam Pushkaran and Paulson Skaria, this fantasy-tinged project features cinematography by Shyju Khalid and music by Sushin Shyam.
Anoop Sathyan: An action-comedy thriller set to begin filming in November 2026, produced by Binu George Alexander in association with Aashirvad Cinemas.
Jude Anthany Joseph: A new feature expected to release next year, produced under a major banner.
Sathyan Anthikad: Marks their reunion following their 2025 hit Hridayapoorvam, which collected approximately Rs 76 crore.
Jeethu Joseph: reuniting following the global success of Drishyam 3 in May 2026, which grossed over Rs 241 crore worldwide.
Mohanlal Upcoming Movies
Before embarking on these projects, Mohanlal will next appear on the big screen in Athimanoharam, directed by Tharun Moorthy and co-starring Meera Jasmine, which is scheduled for a Christmas release on December 24, 2026. The actor is also set to make cameo appearances in Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa: Part 1 and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.