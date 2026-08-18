Malayalam cinema superstar Mohanlal has officially announced an extensive lineup of seven new film projects in collaboration with several prominent filmmakers. The 66-year-old actor revealed his upcoming schedule on social media, confirming partnerships with Vishnu Mohan, Anoop Sathyan, Priyadarshan, Dileesh Pothan, Sathyan Anthikad, Jude Anthany Joseph, and Jeethu Joseph.

Sharing the news with fans across his official digital channels, Mohanlal posted, "Exciting stories, exciting journeys and some very special filmmakers. Here’s a glimpse of my seven upcoming projects with Vishnu Mohan, Anoop Sathyan, Priyadarshan, Dileesh Pothan, Sathyan Anthikad, Jude Anthany Joseph, and Jeethu Joseph."

Exciting stories, exciting journeys and some very special filmmakers.



Here’s a glimpse of my seven upcoming projects with:



• Vishnu Mohan

• Anoop Sathyan

• Priyadarshan

• Dileesh Pothan

• Sathyan Anthikad

• Jude Anthany Joseph

• Jeethu Joseph — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 18, 2026

The announcement follows Mohanlal receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023 from President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Film Awards in September 2025. While five of the seven films were previously known to the public, the post formally confirmed his new collaborations with directors Sathyan Anthikad and Jeethu Joseph.

The newly confirmed lineup features a mix of milestone collaborations and fresh partnerships across genres: