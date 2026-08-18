The Hindi film industry is built on intricate, interconnected ties, and fans are often surprised to discover unexpected familial connections between top stars. A prominent example is the lesser-known family link between actors Emraan Hashmi and Alia Bhatt, who are actually second cousins.

How Are Emraan Hashmi And Alia Bhatt Related? The family connection traces back to veteran actress Purnima, whose real name was Meherbano Mohammad Ali. She was a successful actress in the 1940s and notably appeared in Amitabh Bachchan's iconic film Zanjeer.

Meherbano was the sister of Shirin Mohammad Ali. Shirin was the mother of acclaimed filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. Meherbano married Syed Shaukat Hashmi, and together they had a son, Anwar Hashmi. Since Anwar Hashmi and Mahesh Bhatt (Alia Bhatt's father) are first cousins, this makes Emraan Hashmi and Alia Bhatt second cousins within the same extended family tree.

After parting ways with Syed Shaukat Hashmi, Meherbano later married producer-director Bhagwan Das Verma. (Image: Gemini) Emraan Hashmi Upcoming Projects The actor recently starred in Awarapan 2, the sequel to his 2007 hit Awarapan. Released on August 14, 2026, the film sees Hashmi return as Shivam Pandit alongside Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, and Puran Gabbi. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced under the Vishesh Films banner, the action drama crossed the Rs 90 crore mark globally within four days of release.

Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in the romantic action-thriller Gunmaaster G9 alongside Genelia D’Souza and Aparshakti Khurana, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 27, 2026. ALSO READ: After Awarapan 2's Success, Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 Locks November Release Date Alia Bhatt Work Front Following her recent appearance in the action thriller Alpha alongside Sharvari, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming magnum opus Love And War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

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