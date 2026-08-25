Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has once again become a talking point on social media after a video showing her unusual behaviour went viral. The clip has left some viewers wondering if the actress was drunk or under the influence of something. However, there is no evidence or official confirmation to support these claims.

Hania Aamir’s Viral Video Sparks ‘Is She Drunk?’ Questions In the viral video, Hania can be seen getting her wig styled while speaking to people around her. Her way of speaking and her expressions appeared different from her usual public appearances. This led some social media users to question what could have caused her behaviour.

Soon after the clip surfaced online, several users began speculating about whether Hania had consumed alcohol. Comments asking “Is Hania Aamir drunk?” and “What happened to her?” started appearing across social media platforms. Her name is Hania Aamir, and she is a Pakistani actress. Her beauty is well-known to the world, but she's getting trolled because of her antics.



This Hania, who's at some parlor and so drunk that she can't even speak properly.



She's talking about getting feelings from the… pic.twitter.com/7QQQgymxrf — 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐡 ᴬⁱ (@Biak3_) August 24, 2026 Is Hania Aamir Drunk? Here’s What We Know However, it is important to note that the video alone does not prove that the actress was drunk. There has been no statement from Hania Aamir or her team confirming that she had consumed alcohol or was under the influence of any substance. The unusual behaviour seen in a short clip can have several explanations, and there is not enough information to establish what was happening when the video was recorded.

Hania Aamir’s Unusual Behaviour Gets Attention Online Hania is one of Pakistan’s most popular young actresses and often attracts attention for her social media presence and candid personality. She has a large fan base in Pakistan as well as India, and her videos regularly receive strong reactions online.

The actress has also been known for sharing fun and informal moments with her followers. Therefore, her unusual behaviour in a short video may not necessarily indicate that she was intoxicated. ALSO READ: Yash’s Toxic, Nayanthara’s Hi And More Movies To Watch In Theatres This Rakshabandhan Social Media Users React To Hania Aamir’s Viral Clip While some viewers continued to speculate about the reason behind her behaviour, others urged people not to jump to conclusions based on a short clip. Social media videos can often lack important context, making it difficult to understand what was happening before or after the recorded moment.

At present, there is no verified information confirming that Hania Aamir was drunk when the video was recorded. Until the actress herself or a reliable source provides more details, the claims remain social media speculation. The viral clip has nevertheless started a fresh conversation around the actress, with fans and viewers closely discussing her unusual appearance and manner of speaking in the video.

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