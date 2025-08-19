Salakaar: Faruk Kabir’s espionage thriller Salakaar has taken audiences by storm ever since its release on JioHotstar on 8th August. Starring Naveen Kasturia, Mukesh Rishi, Mouni Roy and several others, the series has quickly become one of the top five shows of the week. Its gripping storyline, sharp performances and high-octane suspense have made it a consistent favourite among viewers. Now, the big question is whether the story will continue in a second season.

In an exclusive conversation with Zoom, director Faruk Kabir spoke about the possibility of extending the show. He admitted that he has not fully thought about season two yet, but he is keeping the door open for the future. “I haven’t given season two a thought, but if the audience shows love, then why not?” he said. “I do have a story idea in mind for season 2 for the graph to go ahead, but it depends on the love of the audience.” This statement has sparked excitement among fans who are already eager to see what happens next in the world of Salakaar.

Salakaar Review Salakaar has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. A Times Now in-house critic praised Faruk Kabir’s direction, highlighting how he handled every technical aspect with precision. The review also noted that the screenplay, written by Spandan Mishra and Faruk Kabir, kept viewers hooked from start to finish. “Salakaar is an engaging spy thriller which is high on performances. Director Faruk Kabir gave full justice to his craft and made a good web series,” the review read.