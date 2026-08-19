Jana Nayagan Closing Box Office Report: Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Tamil political thriller, Jana Nayagan, has been in theatres for over three weeks. The actor-politician's farewell movie failed to leave a mark at the box office. Here's all about the box office performance after 27 days and budget recovery.

Jana Nayagan Closing Box Office Report According to Sacnilk, on Day 27, Jana Nayagan commenced its box office journey with a strong ₹38.2 crore and ended with ₹0.18 crore. Jana Nayagan earned ₹197.08 crore net in India, with ₹179.91 crore from Tamil, ₹17.16 crore in Hindi and ₹9.01 crore in Telugu. The gross total of the political thriller was ₹229.51 crore.



Jana Nayagan earned ₹323.01 crore at the worldwide box office, with a 71.05% share from India and a 28.95% overseas share.

ALSO READ - Thalapathy Vijay's Farewell Movie Jana Nayagan Opens Strong With Rs 78 Crore Worldwide The Hindi version of Jana Nayagan relied solely on Thalapathy Vijay's star power. Despite this, it performed better than anticipated and did well despite the weekly release of new Bollywood movies. It ranked second among Thalapathy Vijay's highest Hindi grossers, surpassing The Greatest Of All Time (₹16.6 crore).

Jana Nayagan Box Office Verdict According to reports, Jana Nayagan was made on a massive budget of 350 crore. After failing to recoup its budget, the Tamil movie ended up flopping in India. However, it is interesting to note that these figures are remarkable given that Jana Nayagan was not only delayed but also leaked, massively pirated, and received mediocre reviews from viewers. This is just Vijay's superstardom on display. The movie has made over ₹325 crore worldwide, but for anyone else, the box office figures would not have surpassed even ₹50 crore. ALSO READ - Jana Nayagan Cast Fees: Thalapathy Vijay Takes Career’s Biggest Paycheck For Final Film Thalapathy Vijay, who is the Tamil Nadu CM, plays a former police officer who must face his past after being drawn into a perilous position in Jana Nayagan. Bobby Deol portrays the antagonist in the Tamil movie, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The release is especially noteworthy because it is said to be Vijay's last movie before pursuing a full-time career in politics. =