Superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, who last worked together nearly 46 years ago, might finally reunite for a brand-new film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. If reports are to be trusted, Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj have already moved on from their recently released film Coolie. While the movie carried massive expectations, its mixed performance has reportedly led to a reshuffle in Lokesh’s upcoming schedule.

According to a report in Deccan Herald, the project is currently at an advanced stage of planning and will explore a genre that all three Kamal, Rajinikanth and Lokesh are known for. Reports further claim that Kaithi 2, which was expected to be his next, may now be delayed. The producer is said to be rethinking the director’s remuneration following Coolie’s underwhelming response.

Meanwhile, the yet-to-be-announced film will reportedly be produced under Kamal Haasan’s banner, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). What makes the project even more special is that it will mark the legendary duo’s reunion after four decades. As per early reports, the storyline will revolve around two ageing gangsters who cross paths once again after several decades. Their violent pasts and old legacies will come back to haunt them as they return to the crime-ridden alleys, setting the stage for a gripping mass entertainer. Fans can expect a two-hero narrative filled with intense drama, power-packed moments, and a nostalgic celebration of the two veterans’ on-screen chemistry.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2: Mithun Chakraborty Likely To Team Up With Coolie Actor Rajinikanth? Rajinikanth Completes 50 Years In Cinema Rajinikanth recently celebrated his 50th year in the film industry, and Kamal Haasan joined the long list of colleagues, friends and fans who congratulated him. Taking to social media, Kamal praised his long-time friend’s journey and wished the team of Coolie global success. He wrote, “Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today. I celebrate our Super Star with affection and admiration, and wish Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee.” In his note, Kamal also mentioned director Lokesh Kanagaraj, producer Kalanithi Maran, composer Anirudh Ravichander and the rest of the cast, including Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan and Shruti Haasan.