Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been invited by President Droupadi Murmu to attend the prestigious 'At Home Reception' at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on August 15. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor will join the high-profile gathering hosted on Independence Day.

If the reports are to be believed, Kartik Aaryan is the only Bollywood actor invited to the prestigious gathering.

The invitation comes after Kartik won the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance in Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. Kartik shared a video on Instagram capturing his family watching the live announcement of the National Film Awards.