The Delhi High Court has directed the immediate removal of allegedly obscene and pornographic content concerning actor Khushi Kapoor from social media platforms. In addition to the removal of explicit material, the court ordered the takedown of online content linked to the unauthorised sale of merchandise exploiting her personality attributes.

High Court Grants Protection to Khushi Kapoor's Personality Rights Justice Jyoti Singh passed these directions while hearing a suit filed by Khushi Kapoor seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights. The actor moved the court to prevent unidentified individuals and platforms from commercially exploiting her identity and circulating objectionable digital content.

During the legal proceedings, the court indicated that it would issue a John Doe order in favor of Kapoor regarding her interim injunction plea. This injunction protects against unknown individuals or entities involved in the unauthorised use, misuse, or commercial exploitation of her name, image, and overall persona.

Khushi Kapoor was represented during the hearing by legal firm India Law through its partners Asav Rajan and Abha Shah. Similar Relief Granted To Sister Janhvi Kapoor The court order in favour of Khushi Kapoor came just a day after a coordinate bench of the Delhi High Court issued a similar takedown directive regarding objectionable content and unauthorised exploitation of personality rights concerning her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor.

In Janhvi's case, her legal team submitted a list of 5,000 webpages and social media posts containing allegedly objectionable content, deepfakes, and unauthorised commercial links. However, during those proceedings, the judge remarked that her team's submission of 5,000 webpages and social media posts had gone "overboard."

ALSO READ: Farah Khan Addresses Biased Host Trolls, Asks Lock Upp 2 Winner Shreya Kalra 'Did We Know Each Other?' Rising Legal Measures Against Exploitation Of Celeb Personas The rulings reflect a growing trend in Indian courts regarding the legal protection of public figures' personality rights. In recent years, Indian courts have increasingly issued John Doe orders to safeguard actors, public personalities, and creators against unauthorised AI-generated deepfakes, fake merchandise sales, and non-consensual explicit content.

The latest order ensures that relevant government authorities and social media platforms take swift action to block links violating Khushi Kapoor's legal rights.