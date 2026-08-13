Kushal Tandon has finally addressed Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi discussing him on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Reacting to the buzz, the actor joked that his name has been getting so much screen time across reality shows that he might as well send a bill to TV czarina Ekta Kapoor.

Kushal told IANS: "I have sent a bill to the lock-up with my GST because in Multiverse my talks were going everywhere outside the house, inside the house and in other shows so I have sent a bill to the lock-up I am signed in their company so they will give me a cheque very soon."

Kushal publicly challenged Shreya to leak or share the alleged DMs online if she truly had proof. He jokingly added that his "ego is too high" to DM girls first, saying he only DMs foreign models.

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Shreya, who hails from Indore, made her television debut on MTV’s Roadies in 2020 as a wildcard contestant on Nikhil Chinapa’s team. She later featured alongside Paras Kalnawat in the music video Zariya Tu.

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Lock Upp 2 featured 14 inmates, two jailers and one lock-up, with the contestants competing for six weeks.

As part of the format, inmates had to complete tasks to earn in-game currency, which was used for essentials such as food, supplies and privileges.