Madalsa Sharma has never held back when expressing her opinions and worries. The last time we saw Mithun Chakraborty's daughter-in-law was in The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. You'll be in stitches over the actor's recent account of her terrifying experience working in the South film industry. She disclosed that she encountered uncomfortable circumstances and ultimately made the decision to go back to Mumbai, putting her comfort and values ahead of professional prospects.

Madalsa Sharma, the daughter-in-law of legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty, talked about her early experiences in the film industry and the reasons for her decision to leave after just a few years in an interview with Pinkvilla. She said, "Ek-aadh experience pleasant nahi the mere wahan pe, jo mujhe laga ki mai nahi kar sakungi. Wo path main nahi le sakungi."

"Casting couch and all of that. It's everywhere, I think. Mujhe thoda disappointment hua tha South me. No experience, but ek conversation ne mujhe uncomfortable kiya tha. I don't remember (referring to the conversation), I was 17. It's been a few years. But, I remember that I felt uncomfortable and I just walked out, and I told myself, let’s go back to Bombay now."

Madalsa Sharma stressed that while everyone has goals, hers has never been so strong as to take over her life. As she always considers her options carefully, the Anupamaa actor revealed that she is clear about what she wants and doesn't want.

Madalsa has persisted in praising her family's tradition in spite of these difficulties, particularly expressing gratitude for her father-in-law, Mithun Chakraborty, who was recently honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The family's long history in Indian cinema is confirmed by this esteemed award, which also serves as a reminder that each actor's path is distinct, despite setbacks.