Bollywood celebrities' fitness and diet plans are often a source of inspiration for their fans. However, one very talented actor surprised many with his exceptional diet, while maintaining his good looks. Can you guess? The actor in the equation talked about eating a lot of rotis along with milk and a good portion of ghee. His honest comments about his eating habits and rapid metabolism revealed that, in his younger years, physical activity was an easy way to balance a heavy meal. Read on to find out!

Jaideep Ahlawat, who was raised in Haryana before relocating to Pune to attend FTII for an acting course, has never been concerned about his calorie intake. Despite eating 40 rotis a day, he never weighed more than 70 kg until 2008, when he was around 28 years old, he revealed in a recent interview. Additionally, he stated that he would drink at least 1.5 liters of milk daily while growing up.

Jaideep Ahlawat talked about his early eating habits and his high metabolism. He thought about how, as a child, exercise counterbalanced his relatively substantial meals. In a YouTube interview with Kunal Vijaykar for his show Khaane Mei Kaun Hai, the actor said, "Until 2008, my weight never crossed 70 kgs, even though I am so tall. And I used to eat at least 40 rotis in a day because you are eating and burning it all."

Jaideep Ahlawat was accustomed to skipping traditional lunches. He would instead go directly to the farms to eat seasonal produce as a snack. He continued, "We would have sugarcane, carrots, guavas, or whatever was the season's produce," he recounted. Mornings typically started with hearty meals consisting of chane, bajre ki roti, or missi roti, served with lassi, homemade butter, and chutney." The Paatal Lok actor added, "Just that. And we would have dinner after that. Lunch was prepared, but the idea was that in case someone is hungry they can have it, but this wasn't a thing."

Jaideep Ahlawat, who enjoys simple home-cooked meals, emphasised his strong ties to his childhood and traditional surrounding eating. "I have been in Mumbai for 15-16 years now, and I still like eating at home. Even when I go for parties, I come back home and eat my home-cooked food."

Jaideep Ahlawat Movies And Shows ALSO READ - Jaideep Ahlawat CONFIRMS His Role In Shah Rukh Khan Starrer King: 'Who Could Say No...' Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaideep Ahlawat is the most recent member to join Manoj Bajpayee's popular web series, The Family Man, which is currently in its third season. Jugal Hansraj, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Darshan Kumar, Dalip Tahil, Seema Biswas, Vipin Kumar Sharma, and Harman Singha also feature in Raj & DK's show on Prime Video. He will also star in the upcoming film Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, alongside Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, and Sikandar Kher.