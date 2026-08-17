|Film Title
|Genre
|Key Cast
|Release Date
|Khalifa
|Crime Drama
|Prithviraj Sukumaran, Neil Nitin Mukesh
|August 20, 2026
|7 Dogs
|Action Thriller
|Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt
|August 21, 2026
|Mutiny
|Action Thriller
|Jason Statham
|August 21, 2026
|Irumudi
|Action / Drama
|Ravi Teja
|August 21, 2026
|Insidious: Out of the Further
|Supernatural Horror
|Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea
|August 21, 2026
|Bethlehem Kudumba Unit
|Rom-Com / Drama
|Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju
|August 21, 2026
Khalifa
(Release Date: August 20, 2026)
Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Neil Nitin Mukesh, this crime drama revolves around a man navigating his way through the cutthroat world of international gold smuggling.
Irumudi
(Release Date: August 21, 2026)
Featuring Ravi Teja as an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past, the story follows his decision to undertake a sacred 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha for his young daughter, bringing him face to face with local criminal threats.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit
(Release Date: August 21, 2026)
Directed around an unconventional age-gap romance, this Malayalam comedy-drama stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju.
7 Dogs
(Release Date: August 21, 2026)
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt headline this action-packed crime thriller centered around an international syndicate and a dangerous narcotic spreading across the Middle East.
Yen Ennai Edho Seidhai
(Release Date: August 21, 2026)
A Tamil romance-drama starring Dominic Rosario Raj Anthony and Madhumitha Das, following a emotionally broken man who finds new hope in life.
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Ameer Log
(Release Date: August 21, 2026)
A Telugu comedy-drama starring Hari Munnangi and Sasidhar Kocharlakota about three friends whose lives change after acquiring a secret recipe.
Mutiny
(Release Date: August 21, 2026)
Jason Statham stars as Cole Reed, a man framed for the murder of his billionaire boss who must uncover an international conspiracy while on the run.
Insidious: Out Of The Further
(Release Date: August 21, 2026)
The horror franchise expands with Amelia Eve and Brandon Perea in a story centered on a mother who enters The Further to rescue her daughter from a sinister entity.
One Night Only
(Release Date: August 21, 2026)
A romantic comedy starring Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro set in a world where premarital sex is banned except for a single 12-hour annual exemption night.
PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie
(Release Date: August 21, 2026)
Ryder and the pups go on a prehistoric adventure in Adventure City alongside new dinosaur allies.
Spa Weekend
(Release Date: August 21, 2026)
A comedy tracking three friends whose relaxing Palm Springs trip is upended by their chaotic companion.
Tony
(Release Date: August 21, 2026)
Dominic Sessa stars in a coming-of-age drama depicting the early years of Anthony Bourdain in a Provincetown restaurant kitchen.