Insidious: Out of the Further

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Neil Nitin Mukesh, this crime drama revolves around a man navigating his way through the cutthroat world of international gold smuggling.

Irumudi

(Release Date: August 21, 2026)

Featuring Ravi Teja as an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past, the story follows his decision to undertake a sacred 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha for his young daughter, bringing him face to face with local criminal threats.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

(Release Date: August 21, 2026)

Directed around an unconventional age-gap romance, this Malayalam comedy-drama stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju.

7 Dogs

(Release Date: August 21, 2026)

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt headline this action-packed crime thriller centered around an international syndicate and a dangerous narcotic spreading across the Middle East.

Yen Ennai Edho Seidhai

(Release Date: August 21, 2026)

A Tamil romance-drama starring Dominic Rosario Raj Anthony and Madhumitha Das, following a emotionally broken man who finds new hope in life.

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Ameer Log

(Release Date: August 21, 2026)

A Telugu comedy-drama starring Hari Munnangi and Sasidhar Kocharlakota about three friends whose lives change after acquiring a secret recipe.

Mutiny

(Release Date: August 21, 2026)

Jason Statham stars as Cole Reed, a man framed for the murder of his billionaire boss who must uncover an international conspiracy while on the run.

Insidious: Out Of The Further

(Release Date: August 21, 2026)

The horror franchise expands with Amelia Eve and Brandon Perea in a story centered on a mother who enters The Further to rescue her daughter from a sinister entity.

One Night Only

(Release Date: August 21, 2026)

A romantic comedy starring Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro set in a world where premarital sex is banned except for a single 12-hour annual exemption night.

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie

(Release Date: August 21, 2026)

Ryder and the pups go on a prehistoric adventure in Adventure City alongside new dinosaur allies.

Spa Weekend

(Release Date: August 21, 2026)

A comedy tracking three friends whose relaxing Palm Springs trip is upended by their chaotic companion.

Tony

(Release Date: August 21, 2026)

Dominic Sessa stars in a coming-of-age drama depicting the early years of Anthony Bourdain in a Provincetown restaurant kitchen.