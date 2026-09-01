Mysaa vs Gunmaaster G9: Rashmika Mandanna’s much-awaited action thriller Mysaa will arrive in theatres on the same day as Emraan Hashmi’s romantic action thriller Gunmaaster G9. Both films are scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026, setting up an interesting clash between two very different action entertainers.

Mysaa vs Gunmaaster G9 Release Date The makers of both films have confirmed November 27, 2026 as their theatrical release date. With Rashmika leading Mysaa and Emraan Hashmi headlining Gunmaaster G9, the clash brings together two popular stars and two distinct action styles.

The makers of Mysaa recently unveiled an intense new poster featuring Rashmika in a blood-stained and shackled look. “Resilient by nature. Fearless by choice. Unbreakable by spirit,” the makers wrote while announcing the release date. MYSAA!



The rage! The pain! The heartache! The grief! The grit! The courage! The power and the storm you don’t anticipate coming - That’s Mysaa! 🔥



In cinemas worldwide on 27.11.26!❤️@RawindraPulle @jakes_bejoy @unformulafilms @TSeries @tseriessouth pic.twitter.com/aaDqspvHE7 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) September 1, 2026 Rashmika Mandanna also teased the emotional intensity of her character, describing Mysaa through words such as rage, pain, grief, grit, courage and power. Rashmika Mandanna Turns Warrior In Mysaa Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced under the Unformula Films banner, Mysaa is an emotional action thriller set against the backdrop of Gond tribal lands.

Rashmika plays a Gond tribal woman in what has been described as one of the most physically demanding roles of her career. The film is expected to combine intense action with an emotional storyline. One of the major talking points surrounding Mysaa is its ambitious underwater action sequence. According to the information released about the film, Rashmika performed a 20-hour underwater fight sequence without a stunt double. The film features music by Jakes Bejoy, while Guru Somasundaram, Easwari Rao and Rao Ramesh are also part of the cast. ALSO READ: 10 Chinese Dramas Like The Early Spring That Will Keep You Hooked From Episode 1 Emraan Hashmi’s Gunmaaster G9 Promises Stylish Action Gunmaaster G9 marks Emraan Hashmi’s return to the stylish action genre following Awarapan 2. The film also reunites Emraan with director Aditya Datt and music composer Himesh Reshammiya, bringing together the trio associated with Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Sangeeta Ahir and Hunar Mukut under SRE Studio LLP, the film stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. The movie is expected to feature a mix of action, mystery and a throwback spy-thriller aesthetic, along with a prominent soundtrack. #GunmaasterG9 teaser PEAKED HERE 🔥 💥💥🔥@emraanhashmi, @geneliad 🔥🔥🔥



🎬 IN CINEMAS 27 NOVEMBER 2026. pic.twitter.com/dyebRndF9I — Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) August 25, 2026 Mysaa vs Gunmaaster G9: What Makes The Clash Interesting? The two films are targeting audiences with different flavours of action. Film Lead Cast Director Genre Mysaa Rashmika Mandanna, Guru Somasundaram Rawindra Pulle Tribal Action Thriller Gunmaaster G9 Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana Aditya Datt Espionage Action Thriller While Mysaa brings Rashmika into a physically demanding tribal action drama, Gunmaaster G9 promises a stylish espionage-driven entertainer led by Emraan Hashmi. With both films releasing worldwide on November 27, 2026, the clash could become one of the notable theatrical face-offs of the year.

Rashmika’s pan-India popularity gives Mysaa strong visibility, while Emraan Hashmi’s return to a stylish action role could attract fans of the genre. The eventual winner will depend on audience response, word of mouth and the strength of both films when they reach cinemas.

For now, moviegoers have two action-packed options to look forward to on the same release date: Mysaa and Gunmaaster G9. FAQs Q1: What is the official release date for Mysaa and Gunmaaster G9? Both Mysaa starring Rashmika Mandanna and Gunmaaster G9 starring Emraan Hashmi are scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on November 27, 2026. Q2: What is the plot of Rashmika Mandanna's movie Mysaa? Mysaa is an intense action thriller directed by Rawindra Pulle, set against the backdrop of Gond tribal lands. Rashmika plays a resilient Gond tribal woman fighting against adversity in a story driven by courage, grief, and survival. Q3: Who is directing and starring in Gunmaaster G9? Gunmaaster G9 is directed by Aditya Datt and stars Emraan Hashmi alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana. It marks the reunion of Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt, and music composer Himesh Reshammiya after nearly two decades. Q4: In which languages will Mysaa be released? Mysaa is a pan-India action film produced under the Unformula Films banner and will release across multiple Indian languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.