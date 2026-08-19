When thinking about Bollywood’s famous Deol family, heavyweights like Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol naturally come to mind. Known for their massive action blockbusters and recent box office resurgences in films like Gadar 2, Jaat, and Animal, both brothers have enjoyed long, high-profile careers in Indian cinema.

However, neither holds the title for the highest reported individual wealth in the family's younger generation. That distinction belongs to their cousin, actor Abhay Deol.

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Abhay Deol Holds Reported Net Worth Of Rs 400 Crore

Despite maintaining a low profile compared to his mainstream cousins, Abhay Deol has built a net worth estimated at roughly £40 million (Rs 400 crore). Reports indicate his individual wealth is nearly three times higher than Sunny Deol's reported Rs 120 crore and significantly ahead of Bobby Deol's estimated Rs 70 crore fortune.

Even when combined, his cousins' reported net worths fall short of Abhay's total.