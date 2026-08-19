- Abhay Deol reportedly has a net worth of around Rs 400 crore, making him the wealthiest member of the Deol family's second generation, according to the figures cited in the story.
- Unlike Sunny and Bobby Deol, Abhay has built his reported wealth through acting, entrepreneurship, production and real estate investments.
- The actor is known for unconventional films including Dev D, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
When thinking about Bollywood’s famous Deol family, heavyweights like Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol naturally come to mind. Known for their massive action blockbusters and recent box office resurgences in films like Gadar 2, Jaat, and Animal, both brothers have enjoyed long, high-profile careers in Indian cinema.
However, neither holds the title for the highest reported individual wealth in the family's younger generation. That distinction belongs to their cousin, actor Abhay Deol.
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Abhay Deol Holds Reported Net Worth Of Rs 400 Crore
Despite maintaining a low profile compared to his mainstream cousins, Abhay Deol has built a net worth estimated at roughly £40 million (Rs 400 crore). Reports indicate his individual wealth is nearly three times higher than Sunny Deol's reported Rs 120 crore and significantly ahead of Bobby Deol's estimated Rs 70 crore fortune.
Even when combined, his cousins' reported net worths fall short of Abhay's total.
Abhay deol carved out a niche with unconventional, critically acclaimed titles such as Dev D, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. While over a dozen of his experimental theatrical releases did not perform well commercially, he built his substantial fortune through strategic moves outside of acting.
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Abhay Deol's financial success is largely attributed to smart business ventures and real estate investments:
Entrepreneurship: Early in his career, he co-founded the successful restaurant chain The Fatty Cow and holds additional hospitality investments.
Production Banner: He runs his own production house, Forbidden Films, providing creative control and back-end profit-sharing on projects like One By Two and What Are The Odds.
Real Estate Portfolio: He purchased a luxury home in Mumbai for Rs 27 crore years ago which has since appreciated significantly alongside properties across Mumbai, Punjab, and an eco-friendly glass house in Goa.
Speaking on his networth, Abhay Deol has reportedly shared his grounded view, "I was never enamoured by fame, because money doesn't bring you happiness. Satisfaction comes from being who you are and having the freedom to do what you want to".
Through strategic business diversification, Abhay Deol has quietly emerged as the wealthiest actor of the Deol family's second generation.