Param Sundari is one of the highly-anticipated movies of the year. Makers recently released Pardesiya, a soulful romantic song featuring movie's lead pair Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. The song received immense praise online from fans and critics alike who hailed Sidharth and Janhvi's chemistry. Now, the makers have released fourth song, Danger, from the film Param Sundari.
Danger features the leads Sidharth Malhotra and Jahnvi Kapoor, and by the looks of it, its going to be a sangeet-dance favorite in the coming weeks. There has been a buzz about this track from the moment a glimpse of it was teased in the Param Sundari trailer. Following that, last week, during a promotional event in a college, the leads had done an impromptu dance performance on the track and since then the internet has been rife with comments from fans asking to release the track at the soonest.
Danger has vocals by playback powerhouse Vishal Dadlani along with the Parvati Meenakshi and it ups the party quotient considerably. Like all good dance tracks, it has an extremely infectious hook line, and the video has Sidharth and Jahnvi pull in all stops in their performance, with a very cool hook step to match.
Sachin- Jigar, composers of Param Sundari commented: Danger is the quintessential dance track, that will compel you to get up and join the party on the dance floor. Its full throttle, high energy party number, with lavishly shot visuals to match. We anticipate this being the next song in everybody’s dance playlist for sure.
Given the buzz on Param Sundari, through its songs and trailer, this latest drop a week before its release is timed to peak the excitement amongst fans. Get ready for Danger, as it takes over the dance floor with its beats, hook steps and glamorous visuals.