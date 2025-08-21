Sachin- Jigar, composers of Param Sundari commented: Danger is the quintessential dance track, that will compel you to get up and join the party on the dance floor. Its full throttle, high energy party number, with lavishly shot visuals to match. We anticipate this being the next song in everybody’s dance playlist for sure.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Finally Reacts To Viral Dahi Handi Video: 'Roz Bolungi Bharat Mata Ki Jai'



Given the buzz on Param Sundari, through its songs and trailer, this latest drop a week before its release is timed to peak the excitement amongst fans. Get ready for Danger, as it takes over the dance floor with its beats, hook steps and glamorous visuals.