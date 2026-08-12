Prem Keetanu Release Date: Veer Pahariya, who debuted in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force, will be seen in a new avatar in Prem Keetanu. Aparshakti Khurana, Aafiya Sayed, Rakesh Bedi, and Nikhil Vijay will play key parts in the upcoming entertainer. Here are all the details you need to know about the forthcoming movie:
Prem Keetanu Release Date
Veer Pahariya has announced his next theatrical release, Prem Keetanu, which is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.
Sharing the first poster of the movie, Veer Pahariya captioned it, "Na marks mile, na job, na hi pyaar….bas toote hue dil aur acche dost leke aa rahe hain #PremKeetanu."
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Prem Keetanu, a charming and approachable performer, examines the goals, interpersonal connections, and day-to-day challenges of young Indians. The movie is anticipated to provide a fresh perspective on modern life and love, with humour and emotion at its centre.
Prem Keetanu marks the first production under Gaurav Verma's newly launched banner, Avanika Films, and is co-presented by Phars Films. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, who is known for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Aspirants.
In contrast to the actor's debut movie, Sky Force, where he portrayed Indian Air Force officer T. Vijaya, Prem Keetanu depicts Veer Pahariya in a very different setting. The project indicates the actor's intention to experiment with a variety of characters and genres early in his career, shifting from a patriotic action drama to a young, relationship-driven performance.
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Veer Pahariya Movies
Additionally, Veer Pahariya's next project is the dark action thriller Naam: To Live Is War. The actor will play an anti-hero. Varun Sharma will also appear in the movie, which is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and presented by seasoned director Mahesh Bhatt. Utsav Upadhyay and Riddhi Chawda are producing the project.
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After Sky Force, these announcements mark the next phase of Veer Pahariya's career as he works towards establishing himself across genres and reaching a wider theatrical audience.