Jaswinder Bhalla Famous Dialogues: Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla passed away in the early hours of August 22. The veteran star left for the heavenly abode at the age of 65, as he reportedly suffered a brain stroke. According to a report in BBC Punjabi, Jaswinder Bhalla was taken to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where the doctors revealed that he had already lost a lot of blood. Despite several efforts, Jaswinder Bhalla breathed his last at 4:00 AM. Later, his close friend and known actor Balmukund Sharma confirmed the news of his passing.

Jaswinder Bhalla’s death marked the end of an era in the comedy world, as the veteran actor was known for his sharp wit and comedic timing. Masses admired him for his relatable comedy and the skilful blend of satire to leave a lasting impact. His ‘dumdaar’ roles in popular movies like Mahaul Theek Hai, the Jatt & Juliet series and most notably Carry On Jatta and its sequels added value to his name.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown And Husband Jake Bongiovi Adopt A Daughter: ‘And Then There Were 3…’ Here are some of his most iconic dialogues and lines from various Punjabi movies for his fans to remember Jaswinder Bhalla’s legacy by. “Dhillon ne kala coat aiven ni paya”

(Dhillon didn't just wear this black coat for nothing.)

Scene: This line is from a scene in the movie Carry on Jatta, where Advocate Dhillon (Jaswinder Bhalla) tries to assert his authority in a court in a legal context.

"Zameen banjar te aulad kanjar rabb kisi nu na deve"

(May God not give a barren land and a useless kid to anyone.)

Scene: The comedy king Jaswinder Bhalla narrates this line in the popular movie Jatt Airways after being frustrated and disappointed with the younger generation’s poor choices.

"Sali gandi aulaad, na majaa na swaad"

(Damn this kid, good for nothing.)

Scene: This dialogue is also from the movie Carry on Jatta where Advocate Dhillon expresses his disappointment towards a young kid. “Jhote khare ton te chache charre ton jinni door rahoge,sehat lyi onna changa”

(The farther you stay from a stubborn buffalo and an overbearing uncle, the better it is for your health.)

Scene: It's a classic example of giving practical advice with the use of satire. The veteran actor said this in the movie Jatts In Golmaal as he advises another character from the movie to maintain some distance from people who can disturb one's mental peace.

"Jihne Lahore ni vekheya ohh jammeya ni te jihne Pishor ni vekheya ohne changa kitta ni vekheya"

(The one who hasn't seen Lahore hasn't really lived, and the one who hasn't seen Peshawar hasn't really missed out.)

Scene: This dialogue is from the Punjabi movie Sardaar Ji 2. Jaswinder Bhalla says this to compare the two geographically popular locations. “Saheli te haveli edi cheti ni bandi”

(Friends and a big mansion are not made overnight.)

Scene: The brilliant actor delivered this dialogue in the movie Jihne Mera Dil Luteya to highlight the importance of taking time and putting effort into making a valuable friend and a good house.