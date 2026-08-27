Ramayana's exclusive 15-minute preview was shown at Big Cine Expo 2026, Chennai on August 18 and 19, which reportedly impressed exhibitors. The footage which was shown at the exhibition is not yet released in public.

An exhibitor who attended the presentation revealed that several creatures were shown from the movie, including a one-eyed daitya and a bear-like creature.

The exhibitor praised the film’s vision and VFX, calling it a 'global Indian film' with visuals comparable to Hollywood blockbusters like The Lord of the Rings.

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The source said, "We were amazed by the vision, imagination and VFX. Ramayana truly looks like a global Indian film. Its effects are at par with those of any Hollywood movie, like The Lord Of The Rings. The trailer had already excited the exhibitors and this footage preview has added to the hype for us."