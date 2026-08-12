Veteran actor Gajendra Chauhan, best known for playing Yudhishthir in BR Chopra’s iconic Mahabharat, has shared his candid reaction to Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana. While he praised Ranbir Kapoor’s appearance as Lord Rama and Arun Govil’s casting as Dashrath, Chauhan admitted that some parts of the trailer failed to impress him, particularly Lara Dutta’s portrayal of Kaikeyi.

He said, “I saw the Ramayana trailer. Personally, I am telling you, I was not impressed. I was not impressed by Kaikeyi's scene where she asks for Ram's exile. Her dressing, for one, is very modern. They have given her a modern saree."

Speaking on the Hindi Rush podcast, Chauhan said he was not completely convinced by the trailer. His biggest concern was the presentation of Kaikeyi, played by Lara Dutta.

Chauhan felt the sequence needed a more traditional treatment because Kaikeyi asking for Ram’s exile is one of the most important moments in the Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor Gets His Praise

Despite his reservations, Chauhan had positive words for Ranbir Kapoor’s appearance as Lord Rama. He acknowledged the actor’s popularity but said Ranbir looked convincing in the role.

“Here, Ranbir Kapoor has his own image. He is a very big star. Now he is playing Ram. He is looking good, no doubt. He looks very good in the get-up,” Chauhan said.

He also pointed out that audiences already have a strong visual idea of Lord Rama, making the role particularly challenging for any actor. However, he believes Ranbir’s complete performance can only be judged after the film releases.

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Arun Govil’s Casting Wins Him Over

Chauhan particularly appreciated Arun Govil playing King Dashrath. Govil famously portrayed Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s television series Ramayan.

“I think the best casting is Arun Govil as Dashrath. He was Ram 40 years ago. After 40 years, he has grown into Dashrath. He has become a father. I think that is very good casting for Ramayana. He is looking good too,” he added.