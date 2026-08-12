Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan is currently enjoying widespread popularity online, with his dance clips, singing videos, and interview moments regularly featuring in social media memes. While the actor has been part of the entertainment industry for decades, his recent internet fame has caught the attention of his family. His wife, Preeti Shukla, recently offered an amusing reaction to his growing social media presence.

In a recent interview, Ravi Kishan shared how his wife has been reacting to the continuous stream of social media reels and edits featuring him. The actor revealed a lighthearted conversation that took place between his wife and their children regarding his frequent viral moments.

Recalling her reaction, Ravi Kishan said, "Preeti ne bachchon se kaha, tum ghar se nikalte ho to viral hote ho. Inko isi kamre mein lock kar dete hain. Na yeh niklenge, na yeh viral honge." The actor added that he was surprised by the scale of attention he has been receiving from Gen Z audiences on platforms like Instagram.

Preeti Shukla and Ravi Kishan have been married since 1993, sharing a relationship that spans over three decades. The couple has four children: three daughters named Reva, Ishita, and Tanishq, and a son named Saksham.

During the interview, Ravi Kishan linked his wife's recent joke to an earlier phase of his acting career when he was working on 17 films at the same time. The actor admitted that his busy schedule and growing earnings caused his attitude to change. During that period, Preeti encouraged him to join Bigg Boss, a experience he credits with bringing him back to reality.