Swara Bhasker has reacted to the criticism she received for her recent remarks against jauhar from Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat (2018). According to the actress, her remarks are being interpreted 'wrongly'. In the video, she said, 'Women have the right to life even after rape'.

Swara Bhasker Clarifies Her Jauhar Remark Swara Bhasker claimed on X (earlier Twitter) that her remarks were misrepresented in the widely shared video. She also claimed that people on social media and the media misrepresented what she had said. "My video clip has gone viral—it's being wrongly and falsely translated! I absolutely did not say that Queen Padmavati or any sati was a coward. It’s shameful that media channels and people are repeatedly leveling false accusations to incite people."

Swara Bhasker wrote in the caption of her video, "Women have the right to life even after rape." मेरा एक वीडियो क्लिप वायरल है- जिसे ग़लत रूप से झूठे ढंग से अनुवादित किया जा रहा है! मैंने कतई नहीं कहा कि रानी पद्मावती या कोई भी सती कायर थी । शर्मनाक है कि @ndtvindia और अन्य मीडिया चैनल और लोग बार बार झूठा इल्ज़ाम लगाकर लोगों को उत्तेजित कर रहे हैं ।

गाली देनी है तो दो- पर… pic.twitter.com/TR8sy5gRCr — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 1, 2026 Swara Bhasker Still Gets Trolled Swara Bhasker continues to get trolled even after clarifying her comments against Jauhar. Many called her out for disregarding the historical context of the practice.

A user (@troll_to_karega) wrote, "That's why, even after 500 years of rule, they couldn't turn Hindustan into an Islamic country. Because Hindus chose to fight or die instead of sacrificing their religion or honor. Except for a few cowards who, even after their Hindu ancestors, are still wandering around today as pro-Muslim, because their mothers did not commit jauhar but surrendered."

Another user (@DesiGenZZ) said, "Acting career dead end par hai aur history ka knowledge pure delusion, box office par tickets nahi bikti, isliye 700 saal puraane balidan par rage bait banakar relevance dhundh rahi hain. Historical understanding weak, logic cooked."

A third user (@garg_trupti) wrote, "Rani Padmavati was a Rajput, she chose jauhar rather than surrendering to Alauddin Khalji. Person who called someone brother and then married to a same brother will never understand Rani Padmavati and her sacrifice!!" ALSO READ - Swara Bhasker Questions Padmaavat Jauhar Sequence: 'Are We Saying Rape Is The End Of Woman's Life?' What Did Swara Bhasker Say? Swara Bhasker claimed that Padmaavat's climax had upset her as she was speaking at the Woman Life Freedom talk at Delhi's India International Center. The actress also wondered what message it could convey to victims of sexual assault.

"I’m watching this, these 800 women committing jauhar, and I was like, yaar, if I had been, God forbid, if I was a rape survivor, what is this film telling me? I would feel like a coward, that I didn’t kill myself to save my honour."

She added, "Is that what you want to tell in a society like ours, where I feel like there's anyway a rape epidemic." According to Swara Bhasker, the fact that a woman's life could be linked to her sexual purity bothered her.

ALSO READ - Where To Watch Watch Blockbuster Historical Drama Movies Like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani On OTT? What Was The Jauhar Sequence? In Padmaavat's jauhar sequence, hundreds of women choose to commit suicide by self-immolation as Alauddin Khilji's army approaches Chittor. The scene, which stars Deepika Padukone and serves as the film's strong climax, portrays the women's conduct as one connected to honour and defiance in the face of certain defeat. FAQ 1. What did Swara Bhasker say? Swara Bhasker questioned the message of Jauhar would convey to rape survivors. The actress was concerned with a notion that a woman's life could be linked to her sexual purity. 2. Why is Swara Bhasker being trolled? Many trolled Swara Bhasker because her comments did not take into account the historical circumstances surrounding jauhar.