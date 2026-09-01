Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has ignited controversy after she openly commented on Padmaavat's Jauhar scene featuring Deepika Padukone. She said this while speaking at the Woman Life Freedom talk at the India International Centre in Delhi. Swara Bhasker calls Padmaavat's Jauhar scene 'chii' Swara Bhasker said, "I was watching it and I thought that if God forbid, I was a rape survivor, what is this film telling me? I would feel like a coward that I didn’t commit suicide to save my honour."

She further added, "Is that what you want to tell in a society like ours where I feel like anyway there is a rape epidemic. Is this what we want to tell our survivors that they don’t deserve to live, that if you actually would have be a honourable and brave women, you would have killed yourself. Are we saying that rape is end of a woman’s life? This scene was so problematic."

ALSO READ: Shalini Pandey To Rashmika Mandanna: 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Fell Prey To AI-Generated Deepfake Video Bhasker continued that she shouted 'chii' loudly at a particular scene featuring a pregnant lady's belly performing jauhar. So, you are telling me that fetus, which might be a female, doesn’t deserve to be born because she might be raped by a Muslim ruler. I was so mad. I waited for five days to check if I still feel like that, and after five days, I wrote a letter," she said.

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According to Bhasker, Hindu women who committed jauhar or suicide were "COWARDS" because they chose to die over the prospect of leading their lives as concubines of Muslim invaders.… — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) September 1, 2026 Reacting to Swara's remarks, a user commented on X, "Muslim invaders use to rape the dead corpse if the women were committed sucide that's why the chose fire what a insensitive statement from her." Several other netizens slammed Swara for her remarks, calling her 'insensitive'.

FAQs What is Padmaavat's Jauhar scene about? To protect their freedom and dignity from being captured and enslaved by the invading forces, the women choose to walk into a massive fire. Where to watch Padmaavat online? Padmaavat is available to watch on Netflix.