Shalini Pandey has called her AI-generated video 'fake'. The clip, which allegedly showed the actress topless, had nothing to do with her. However, Shalini is not the only Bollywood actress to fall victim to AI deepfake content. Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi have also been targeted.

5 Bollywood Actresses Who Fell Prey To AI Deepfakes Actress Name Year AI Deepfakes Created Shalini Pandey 2026 Rashmika Mandanna 2023 Alia Bhatt 2023 Katrina Kaif 2023 Madhuri Dixit 2026 Nora Fatehi 2024 As Shalini Pandey speaks out against her AI deepfake video, here are other Bollywood actresses whose morphed photos and videos went viral: 1. Rashmika Mandanna Rashmika Mandanna was among the first Bollywood celebrities to bring widespread attention to the deepfake problem. In 2023, a fake video using her face went viral online. The original footage featured British influencer Zara Patel, whose face was digitally altered to resemble the actress.

ALSO READ - Rashmika Mandanna Raises Alarm Over AI Misuse; Calls It ‘Moral Decline’ 2. Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt was also targeted by deepfake content. A video showing a woman making obscene gestures was edited to make it appear as though Alia was in the clip. Another manipulated video later surfaced, with her face digitally placed on another person’s body.

3. Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif fell prey to a deepfake after an edited image from Tiger 3 (2023) circulated online. Her outfit was digitally altered in the viral version, changing the context of the original image and making it inappropriate.

ALSO READ - Centre Directs All Social Media Platforms To Remove Morphed Content Within 24 Hrs 4. Madhuri Dixit Madhuri Dixit has also been targeted by an AI deepfake. An alleged video featuring a woman who appeared to be the actress circulated on social media. The clip showed her in a revealing black outfit and led to negative comments about her appearance and clothing.

5. Nora Fatehi Nora Fatehi also faced a deepfake-related incident. A fake video featuring an AI-generated woman resembling the actress was used to promote an end-of-season sale. Nora reportedly reacted after the video surfaced and made it clear that the person in the clip was not her.

Shalini Pandey REACTS To Deepfake Video Shalini Pandey made it clear that the AI deepfake video is fake and has nothing to do with her. She also asked people not to interact with or spread it. The Dabba Cartel actress said, "I want to address a fake AI-generated video of me that is currently being circulated online. The video is completely fabricated and does not depict me. It is deeply disturbing to see technology being misused in this way to target and harm individuals, especially women (sic)."

Additionally, Shalini Pandey vehemently denounced the circulation of such content. "I strongly condemn this kind of abuse and believe this kind of misuse of technology should never be normalised. If you come across this video, please do not share, forward, download, or engage with it. Instead, please report it immediately (sic)."

She requested people to stop engaging with it View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Pandey (@shalzp) Shalini Pandey's response coincides with growing worries over altered and AI-generated content, especially when it involves big names from films, sports industries and other industries. FAQ 1. What is Deepfake AI?

Deepfake AI is a technology that uses artificial intelligence to swap faces, clone voices, or manipulate body movements in photos and videos to create fake content. 2. Which famous personalities were affected by Deepfake AI? Apart from Bollywood actresses, Sachin Tendulkar, Taylor Swift, Tom Hanks, and Ranveer Singh have fallen prey to AI deepfakes.