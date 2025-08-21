- By Tapapriya Dutta
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal tied knot in an intimate ceremony in June 2025, after years of courtship. Over the years, the producer has faced allegations of using the stardom of the actress and is insecure about her wealth. In a recent interview, Rocky finally responded to the claims and stated that he knows his position. However, he accepted the fact that he gets benefits as Hina a star but does not have any insecurity related to his wife’s stardom and wealth.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rocky Jaiswal talked about his personal life with Hina Khan. He said, “I don't think we have ever craved attention as a unit. I know that she is the celebrity, I know she is the star, I know my position, my placement. I don't want to giddy on her back and become somebody. I just don't want that. If I had to become somebody, I would become somebody on my own. And I'm not somebody who loves a lot of glamour or attention on me.”
Rocky Jaiswal reacted to claims of being ‘insecure’ of Hina’s wealth and stardom. He added, “ I'm not making as much as Hina. She is a star in her own right. Do I get benefits because Hina is a star? Of course, yes! Are we together because of that? Of course, no! Mujhe insecurity nahi (I don't have insecurity). Mujhe pata hai if I am going to be somewhere with Hina Khan, she would have a bigger representation, response from people, in every way. Why should I be angry with it? Why should I be insecure about it?”
Hina and Rocky met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina was the lead actress in the show, playing the role of Akshara, while Rocky was part of the crew as a producer. With time, their relationship blossomed into love and in 2017, they made it public. Since then, they have been going strong and are quite open about their relationship. Not only that after Hina was diagnosed with breast cancer, Rocky was seen as a strong pillar standing beside the actress.