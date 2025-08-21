Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal tied knot in an intimate ceremony in June 2025, after years of courtship. Over the years, the producer has faced allegations of using the stardom of the actress and is insecure about her wealth. In a recent interview, Rocky finally responded to the claims and stated that he knows his position. However, he accepted the fact that he gets benefits as Hina a star but does not have any insecurity related to his wife’s stardom and wealth.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rocky Jaiswal talked about his personal life with Hina Khan. He said, “I don't think we have ever craved attention as a unit. I know that she is the celebrity, I know she is the star, I know my position, my placement. I don't want to giddy on her back and become somebody. I just don't want that. If I had to become somebody, I would become somebody on my own. And I'm not somebody who loves a lot of glamour or attention on me.”