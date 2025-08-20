- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
The popular Kpop boy band, including RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, V, Jhope and Jungkook, is the most loved group not only in South Korea but also across the globe. Their performances, music to looks, everything gets equally appreciated by their fandom. Over the years, they have made a fanbase which is called ‘ARMY’. They get huge support from their ARMY, but this time it seems someone else is ruling the hearts of people in South Korea. For the second year, the Sisa Journal conducted a yearly survey, which gives the results of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry.
As per the survey, Running Man fame Yoo Jae Suk beat BTS’ standards, which secured the top spot in the list of most influential figures in the entertainment industry. He is ahead of BTS with a whopping 39 point difference, leading the civilian list. BTS stood at 31.4 points, followed by Kang Ho Dong, known for his hosting and then came When Life Gives You Tangerines actress IU. The list also includes Shin Dong Yup, Jun Hyun Moo, Lim Young Woong, BLACKPINK, Son Seok Hwi and Kim Oh Jun. In the experts' list, Yoo Jae Suk secured the top spot with 23.6 points, defeating BTS. The Top 3 in the list also include BLACKPINK, followed by IU, Kang Ho Dong, Son Seok Hwi, Shin Dong Youp, Na Young Seok, Jun Hyun Moo and Kim Oh Jun.
Who Is Yoo Jae Suk?
Yoo Jae Suk is a popular South Korean comedian, host and Television personality. His credible shows include Challenge, Running Man, Happy Together and Hangout With Yoo. With his comic timings and amazing sense of humour, the 53-year-old artist have won the hearts of people over the years.
Coming back to BTS, the group stands in the civilian list by 12 points compared to last year. However, in the experts' list, it ranked with a growth of 1.6 points. BTS is currently in LA working on their comeback album, which is slated to be released in Spring 2026.