Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying her babymoon with husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in Veitnam. On Wednesday, the Maa Inti Bangaaram actress shared photos from the trip on her Instagram handle, which have left the fans gushing over her pregnancy glow.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Babymoon Photos From Vietnam
In the first photo, Samantha and Raj are seen posing for a mirror selfie inside an immersive art installation, while in another photo, Samantha is seen touching a bunch of sunflowers. In one of the photos, they are seen having a meal together.
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Soon after fans noticed Samantha's IG post, they took to the comments section and dropped heartfelt reactions. A fan commented, "Life lately looks good on you," another one wrote, "I'm very happy that you are happy with this person," others also dropped similar reactions.
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Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with Raj Nidimoru in December 2025. The actress announced her pregnancy in June 2026 at the success party of her Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad. She has planned a short maternity break with a firm promise to return to acting afterward.
When is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's due date?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, are expecting their first child together, with a reported due date in December 2026.