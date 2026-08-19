Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying her babymoon with husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in Veitnam. On Wednesday, the Maa Inti Bangaaram actress shared photos from the trip on her Instagram handle, which have left the fans gushing over her pregnancy glow.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Babymoon Photos From Vietnam

In the first photo, Samantha and Raj are seen posing for a mirror selfie inside an immersive art installation, while in another photo, Samantha is seen touching a bunch of sunflowers. In one of the photos, they are seen having a meal together.