- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Sarkeet OTT Release Update: Asif Ali and Divya Prabha starrer Malayalam family drama movie released in theatres on May 8, 2025. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. Sarkeet revolves around a father, who gives his everything to tackle the situation after his son has been diagnosed with ADHD. After several delays, the film finally made its way to the screens this May. However, it bombed at the box office, earning only Rs 2.15 crore. Post several months after theatrical run, Sarkeet has is slated to release on OTT.
Yes, Manorama Max has bagged the digital rights of Sarkeet. However, the official release date about the same is still awaited. With its emotional storyline, Sarkeet is set to be the most anticipated Malayalam OTT releases of recent times. Fans have to wait a little longer to watch the movie online until the streaming date is announced.
Asif Ali Starring Malayalam Movie SARKEET Satellite Rights Bagged By MAZHAVIL MANORAMA & Streaming Rights Bagged By MANORAMA MAX _ pic.twitter.com/aLNBmnSkQC— M A R S H A L (@Marshal5447) August 11, 2025
About Sarkeet
The movie focuses on a Malayali couple who live in the UAE and are struggling to raise their son diagnosed with ADHD. Their lives intersect with an unemployed man facing his challenges, which explores the themes of parental fatigue, empathy, and human relationships. Sarkeet features Asif Ali as Ameer Karuvandivalappil, Orhan Hyder as Jeffron aka Jeppu, Divya Prabha as Steffi, Deepak Parambol as Balu and Prasanth Alexander as Pothan. It has been written and directed by Thamar KV. Sarkeet has been produced by Vinayaka Ajith and the cinematography has been done by Aeyaz. The premiere of the film was held in Dubai on May 7, 2025. It had a runtime of 2 hours and 3 minutes.
On its opening day, Sarkeet grossed around Rs 41 lakhs worldwide and Rs 37 lakhs were collected from the Indian box office. Till May 19, the movie grossed Rs 2.15 crore from the Kerala box office.