About Sarkeet

The movie focuses on a Malayali couple who live in the UAE and are struggling to raise their son diagnosed with ADHD. Their lives intersect with an unemployed man facing his challenges, which explores the themes of parental fatigue, empathy, and human relationships. Sarkeet features Asif Ali as Ameer Karuvandivalappil, Orhan Hyder as Jeffron aka Jeppu, Divya Prabha as Steffi, Deepak Parambol as Balu and Prasanth Alexander as Pothan. It has been written and directed by Thamar KV. Sarkeet has been produced by Vinayaka Ajith and the cinematography has been done by Aeyaz. The premiere of the film was held in Dubai on May 7, 2025. It had a runtime of 2 hours and 3 minutes.