Celebrity endorsements have long played a central role in Bollywood's connection with the advertising industry. However, advertisements associated with pan masala brands have repeatedly triggered public outcry, social media backlash, and regulatory scrutiny. Here are 10 Bollywood actors who have faced criticism over their association with pan masala or related surrogate brands. 10 Bollywood Actors Who Endorsed Pan Masala Brands And Faced Backlash Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan has been one of the most recognisable faces of Vimal's elaichi campaigns, appearing alongside Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued show-cause notices to Khan, Devgn, and Shroff over their Vimal advertisements, alleging that the campaign amounts to indirect or surrogate promotion of pan masala.

Ajay Devgn Ajay Devgn has been associated with Vimal for several years and has become synonymous with the brand's 'Zubaan Kesari' phrase. The actor has previously defended his decision to appear in the elaichi advertisements, stating it was a personal choice and arguing that products considered harmful should be banned directly by authorities. His association faces renewed scrutiny following the Maharashtra FDA notices issued in 2026.

Tiger Shroff Tiger Shroff joined the endorsement debate after appearing in Vimal's elaichi campaigns alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, as well as Pan Bahar advertisements. Known for his fitness-oriented public image, his decision to align with such brands drew criticism from fans.

Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar faced intense backlash after joining Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in a Vimal advertisement in 2022. The actor, who had previously maintained that he would never promote tobacco-related products, was widely criticised by fans for contradicting his public statements. Following the public uproar, Akshay Kumar issued an apology and announced that he was donating his endorsement fee to charity.

Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan became the face of Kamla Pasand, appearing in commercials alongside Ranveer Singh. His endorsement sparked widespread criticism due to his elder statesman status and immense public influence. Amitabh Bachchan subsequently terminated his contract with the brand, returned his endorsement fee, and stated he was unaware that the campaign fell under surrogate advertising.

Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh featured in Kamla Pasand advertisements, including campaigns alongside Amitabh Bachchan. His association with the brand drew sharp reactions from the public, who questioned why top mainstream stars would choose to endorse products linked to the pan masala industry.

Hrithik Roshan Hrithik Roshan faced online backlash after appearing in a commercial for Signature's elaichi. Social media users highlighted his status as a health and fitness icon, questioning his decision to associate with a brand widely known for its pan masala lineup.

Salman Khan Salman Khan appeared in advertisements for Rajshree pan masala. His endorsement drew criticism from health advocates opposed to celebrity promotions of such products. The actor also faced a consumer court lawsuit in Kota, Rajasthan, regarding his involvement with the brand.

Saif Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan previously featured in a Pan Bahar advertisement, joining several prominent film stars who have endorsed similar brands. His participation drew public criticism as wider discussions intensified around celebrity responsibility in commercials. Sunny Deol Sunny Deol became part of the pan masala endorsement debate after an old commercial resurfaced online. The resurfaced video shows Deol promoting a pan masala product alongside Ravi Kishan and Vijay Raaz. The clip went viral shortly after Deol publicly stated in an interview that he has never endorsed pan masala and would refuse such offers due to his personal beliefs.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna’s Shukracharya Look From Telugu Debut Mahakali Goes Viral; Know What Internet Thinks While actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff continue to face legal scrutiny and public backlash for promoting surrogate pan masala products, others navigate controversies ranging from viral online commentary to career decisions. Despite these ongoing public debates and regulatory interventions, stars maintain a strong influence over audiences.

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