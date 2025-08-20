With equal parts fascination and controversy, the era of artificial intelligence in filmmaking has officially started! Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal, an AI-generated film based on Lord Hanuman's legend, was unveiled on Tuesday by Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network's Historyverse. The movie, which will be released on Hanuman Jayanti in 2026, is marketed as both 'Made-in-India' and 'Made-in-AI.' Even while the news sparked discussions on the direction of storytelling, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had raised an issue with it.

Anurag Kashyap shared the screenshot of the poster of the movie on Tuesday night, highlighting Vijay Subramaniam's name on Instagram. He criticised a producer of the movie for supporting an AI-generated movie while running an artists' agency. "Congratulations @vijaysubramaniam84. Here is the man heading the @lifeatcollectiveartistsnetwork that represents artists, writer, directors, now producing a film made by AI. So much for looking after and representing the interests of creators," he wrote in caption.

Anurag Kashyap added, "End of the day, all these agencies are only interested in making money off you and since they choose turkeys after turkeys for you and you’re not making enough for them, they are going all AI. Any actor or anyone who calls themselves artists and has a spine will be and should be either questioning him or leaving the agency since he has proved that he thinks you’re no match for his AI performance."

Anurag Kashyap snarled that this is the future for the 'spineless' in the Hindi film industry and said that Vijay should be 'in the gutter.' His ending note read, "This right here is the future for the spineless and cowardly so called artists in the Hindi Film industry. Well done Vijay Subramaniam. Shame is not enough on you. You should be in the gutter."

Anurag Kashyap's remarks were followed after Vikramaditya Motwane's Instagram story, where he stated, "And so it begins Who TF needs writers and directors when its 'Made in AI'."

Vijay Subramaniam defended the project at the film's launch event. "With this film, we have the extraordinary opportunity to reimagine cultural storytelling for an audience that cherishes both tradition and innovation. Our approach is rooted in authenticity and cultural stewardship," he said.