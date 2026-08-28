Orry has opened up about his fallout with Amrita Singh, calling it one of the darkest phases of his life. He alleged that the experience 'traumatised' him and affected his bond with Sara Ali Khan, while also making him stronger.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Orry said, "Back in 2021, Amrita Ali Khan traumatised me. It was a lot. It was a bit, I was like a bit, I don’t think I have been through something like this. It was a very low dark time in my life like she really put me through hell."

He further added, "When I moved and got out of it, people were like you will get through this stronger. I was like ‘I don’t need that much strength.’ Like who needs that much strength in their life. Then I realised nothing really affects me anymore. Like, nothing really makes me sad."

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Reflecting on the 'trauma', Orry said, "I think the trauma I went through then actually made me strong enough that when I became a public figure, then amount of hate I used to get initially it never affected me."

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For the unversed, Orry has not disclosed the reason behind the fallout with Amrita Singh. In a January 2026 interview with Hindustan Times, he said he would consider moving on if Amrita apologised.

FAQs

What Started the Feud?

Orry posted an Instagram video listing the "3 worst names," which followers linked to Sara, her mother Amrita Singh, and Palak Tiwari.

Why are Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Involved?

Orry stated in interviews that pretending to be friends with Sara means accepting past trauma he claims was caused by her mother, Amrita Singh, back in 2021.