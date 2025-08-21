Actress Shraddha Das has steadily carved a niche in Indian cinema with her versatility and bold role choices. Having worked in Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam industries, she has showcased her range through films like Guntur Talkies (Telugu), Great Grand Masti (Hindi), Badsha – The Don (Bengali), and Ambarisha (Kannada). She also impressed audiences with her performance in the Netflix web series Khakee Chapter 1 and Khakee Chapter 2. From glamorous item songs to playing a stern corporate employee, a psycho girlfriend, or a tough cop, Shraddha continues to break stereotypes and reinvent herself. In an exclusive chat with The Daily Jagran, she reflected on this journey.

Shraddha Das in an interview with The Daily Jagran said, “Because of working in 5 languages and their various mediums I got to experience and enjoy all the sides of being an actress, from playing a glam role to doing an item song in Telugu and Hindi, from playing a strict telecom company employee to playing a psycho girlfriend in Hindi, from playing goon in a Telugu film to a cop in Kannada to judging a dance show in Telugu! And so much more!” She also spoke about typecasting and how she consciously pushes herself to explore fresh characters. “It is very exciting for me to don a new look and play a new character which has no connection to me or the role I did earlier, every time I begin a new project. Otherwise it is very boring,” she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Das (@shraddhadas43) On being asked where she feels most at home, South cinema or Bollywood, she explained, “South makes you feel like a princess when you work there! Hindi again obviously is the language I have spoken all my life and it feels extremely easy. South, yes it is disciplined but so is Bollywood.” The actress also revealed her dream list of collaborators. “Yes, dream to work with so many people! Shahrukh Khan, Allu Arjun (again!), Imtiaz Ali, Ram Madhvani, Neeraj Pandey sir forever!, Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Rohan Sippy, Shefali Shah, Hrithik Roshan, Raj and DK, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali..the list is veryyy long!” Apart from acting, Shraddha has also ventured into music, making her singing debut with Kanguva. Expressing her passion, she said, “I loveee singing! I trained in western vocals too. Will always be thankful to Devi Sri Prasad sir for giving me the song and also so many shows!! I would really want to do my own music album, (not finding the time because of acting commitments!) sing with more music directors and do playback for myself and other actresses as I loved hearing my voice play on the face of the gorgeous Disha Patani!”