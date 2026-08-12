Spider-Man Box Office Collection Day 13: In India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to grow at the box office. After a significant decline on Monday, the Tom Holland-starrer saw a respectable increase in receipts on its second Tuesday (Day 13). Here's how the movie performed at the box office thus far:

Spider-Man Box Office Collection Day 13 Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its strong run at the Indian box office on Day 13. The Marvel movie earned Rs 8.50 crore net on its second Tuesday, according to Sacnilk. This is an 11.8% jump from its Monday collection (Rs 7.60 crore).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day recorded an overall occupancy of 53.3% across 12,834 shows on Tuesday. With this latest collection, its India net earnings have reached Rs 431.55 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 515.95 crore. Hindi screenings recorded the highest occupancy on Tuesday. Spider-Man: Brand New Day registered 88% occupancy across 6,450 shows in Hindi. These screenings contributed Rs 4 crore to the day’s net collection. English screenings also earned Rs 4 crore, with 19% occupancy across 5,258 shows.

Day India Net Shows Occupancy Day 1 (1st Thursday) Rs 60.60 crore 17,250 72.3% Day 2 (1st Friday) Rs 49.35 crore 16,902 64.8% Day 3 (1st Saturday) Rs 70.25 crore 17,703 77.0% Day 4 (1st Sunday) Rs 77.75 crore 18,051 78.7% Day 5 (1st Monday) Rs 23.80 crore 16,874 50.5% Day 6 (1st Tuesday) Rs 21.75 crore 16,793 48.5% Day 7 (1st Wednesday) Rs 17.00 crore 16,725 44.1% Day 8 (2nd Thursday) Rs 14.25 crore 16,447 36.4% Week 1 Collection Rs 334.75 crore — — Day 9 (2nd Friday) Rs 15.00 crore 13,544 47.7% Day 10 (2nd Saturday) Rs 31.00 crore 13,482 68.4% Day 11 (2nd Sunday) Rs 34.70 crore 13,862 67.1% Day 12 (2nd Monday) Rs 7.60 crore 12,765 38.6% Day 13 (2nd Tuesday) Rs 8.50 crore 12,851 53.8% Total Rs 431.55 crore — — ALSO READ - Spider-Man Box Office Collection Day 12: Tom Holland’s Marvel Movie Takes A Major Hit On Second Monday Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now emerged as the biggest Hollywood movie in India. It surpassed Avengers: Endgame after a strong second weekend at the box office.

The Tom Holland-led Marvel movie made $10.6 million during the weekend, bringing its total earnings in India to $52.8 million, according to Deadline. The accomplishment extends Brand New Day's already unprecedented run in the market and puts it at the top of the Indian box office for a Hollywood movie.

ALSO READ - Spider-Man Brand New Day Twitter Review: Tom Holland Gives Career-Best Performance Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fourth Spider-Man movie in the MCU after Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). It was produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei, and Mark Ruffalo, in addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. It is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

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