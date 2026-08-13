Spider-Man Box Office Collection Day 14: On the second Wednesday (Day 14), Spider-Man: Brand New Day had its lowest single-day revenue to date. The Tom Holland-starrer Marvel movie saw another decline after picking up pace on the second Tuesday. Let's take a look at the day 14 box office receipts for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day made Rs 6.45 crore over 12602 showing in India with 42.7% occupancy, according to the most recent box office estimates on Sacnilk. The film's gross collection in India has reached approximately Rs 523.64 crore, while its net collection is currently at Rs 438 crore.

Despite the drop, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India.

According to Sacnilk, discounted ticket prices at major national cinema chains helped boost ticket sales on Tuesday. Around 54,000 tickets were sold across these chains on Monday. The number jumped to around 1.35 lakh tickets on Tuesday.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's performance in its third week will decide how soon it reaches its next major milestone. However, new releases could affect its screen count and occupancy.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues Peter Parker’s story as he returns for another adventure as Spider-Man. The Marvel superhero movie stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon and Jon Bernthal are also part of the cast.