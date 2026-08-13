  • Source:JND

Spider-Man Box Office Collection Day 14: On the second Wednesday (Day 14), Spider-Man: Brand New Day had its lowest single-day revenue to date. The Tom Holland-starrer Marvel movie saw another decline after picking up pace on the second Tuesday. Let's take a look at the day 14 box office receipts for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Spider-Man Box Office Collection Day 14

Spider-Man: Brand New Day made Rs 6.45 crore over 12602 showing in India with 42.7% occupancy, according to the most recent box office estimates on Sacnilk. The film's gross collection in India has reached approximately Rs 523.64 crore, while its net collection is currently at Rs 438 crore.

Day 14 collections saw a 24.1% drop compared to Day 13 (Rs 8.50 crore).

Day India Net Shows Occupancy
Day 1 (1st Thursday) Rs 60.60 crore 17,250 72.3%
Day 2 (1st Friday) Rs 49.35 crore 16,902 64.8%
Day 3 (1st Saturday) Rs 70.25 crore 17,703 77.0%
Day 4 (1st Sunday) Rs 77.75 crore 18,051 78.7%
Day 5 (1st Monday) Rs 23.80 crore 16,874 50.5%
Day 6 (1st Tuesday) Rs 21.75 crore 16,793 48.5%
Day 7 (1st Wednesday) Rs 17.00 crore 16,725 44.1%
Day 8 (2nd Thursday) Rs 14.25 crore 16,447 36.4%
Week 1 Total Rs 334.75 crore
Day 9 (2nd Friday) Rs 15.00 crore 13,544 47.7%
Day 10 (2nd Saturday) Rs 31.00 crore 13,482 68.4%
Day 11 (2nd Sunday) Rs 34.70 crore 13,862 67.1%
Day 12 (2nd Monday) Rs 7.60 crore 12,765 38.6%
Day 13 (2nd Tuesday) Rs 8.50 crore 12,851 53.8%
Day 14 (2nd Wednesday) Rs 6.45 crore 12,602 42.7%
Total  Rs 438.00 crore

Despite the drop, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India.

ALSO READ - Spider-Man Box Office Collection Day 13: Tom Holland's Marvel Movie Holds Momentum After Monday Blues

According to Sacnilk, discounted ticket prices at major national cinema chains helped boost ticket sales on Tuesday. Around 54,000 tickets were sold across these chains on Monday. The number jumped to around 1.35 lakh tickets on Tuesday.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's performance in its third week will decide how soon it reaches its next major milestone. However, new releases could affect its screen count and occupancy.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues Peter Parker’s story as he returns for another adventure as Spider-Man. The Marvel superhero movie stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon and Jon Bernthal are also part of the cast.

ALSO READ - Spider-Man: Brand New Day Twitter Review: Tom Holland Gives Career Best Performance

 It has been released in multiple languages in India, including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.


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