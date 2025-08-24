Urfi Javed, who is well-known for her unfiltered conversation with paparazzi, was seen at an event. Known for not holding back, the social media sensation and actor asked photographers to take pictures of her in natural light. She used Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter as an example, saying that she felt that her recent photos were dark because of the inadequate lighting.

Urfi Javed, who was attending an event wearing a yellow dress with flares. As the paparazzi started to take pictures of her, she said, "Kal Suhana ke pictures bohot dark aayi thi. Dark aa rahi hain kya?" When the paps assured that lighting was good, she added, "Nahi, uske pictures dark aayi thi, maine dekha tha."

Urfi Javed's video talking about Suhana Khan went viral on social media. Many dropped laughing emojis in the comment section while others slammed the social media sensation for her indirect jab. A user wrote, "Indirectly ye batana chah rahi hai ki main usse jyada khubsurat hun." Another user wrote, "You're talking about colour basically still she is SRK daughter and she will get easily thing which you will never and she don't need to come to media with new exposing clothes and now we're leaving in era where color racism has understood by everyone." Meanwhile, Suhana Khan looked like a vision to behold in a butter yellow, the season's hottest colour for the event on Saturday. She tied her hair in a high ponytail and carried a white bag to complete the look.

Urfi Javed, who was wearing the same yellow dress, posted candid behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos from the same shoot on social media last night. She remarked in the post on her previous cosmetic choices, lamenting the lakhs of rupees she had spent on lip fillers over the years. "Ab face dekho k lagta hai lips pe kabhi filler ki zaroorat thi hi nahi , faltu lakho waste kar diye saalo tak!" read the caption.

Uorfi Javed posted an unfiltered video of herself going through the agonizing process of having her fillers removed back in July. Her face was noticeably swollen after the procedure, and she even advised viewers to 'watch this video at your own risk.'

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's next project, King, has been eagerly anticipated by the entire internet. Suhana Khan, his daughter, is a major factor in the enthusiasm around its release. Alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, who is a superstar, the Archies actor will make her big-screen debut. As per latest reports the movie's release date has been rescheduled for 2027.