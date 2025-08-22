- By Swati Singh
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 05:55 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Sunita Ahuja has been making headlines for quite some time now due to her marriage with actor Govinda. In her latest vlog, she addressed the ongoing rumours surrounding her divorce from the actor. According to a report in Hauterrfly, Sunita had initiated the proceedings, citing allegations of adultery, cruelty and desertion as the primary reasons behind her decision. Ahuja filed for divorce under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955.
It is pertinent to note that the court had summoned Govinda on May 25 and the couple is trying to work things out, however, the actor has ot yet appeared in the court. In her vlog, Sunita Ahuja was seen visiting Mahalaxmi Temple and while speaking to the priest, she broke down into tears.
Sunita Ahuja said, "Main jab Govinda se mili tab maine maata se wahi maanga ke meri shaadi usse ho jaaye aur jeevan acche se jaaye. Maata ne sab mannat poori kiya. Bacche bhi de diye dono. Par har sach milna aasan nahi hota, unch-neech ho jaata hai. Par main maata pe itna vishwas karti hoon ke aaj main agar kuch dekh bhi rahi hoon, toh main jaanti hoon jo mera ghar todne ki koshish karega, usko toh woh baithi hai Maa Kaali." (When I met Govinda, I prayed to the Goddess that I should get married to him and have a good life. The Goddess fulfilled all my wishes—she even blessed me with two children. But not every truth in life is easy; there are always ups and downs. Still, I have so much faith in the Goddess that whatever I am witnessing today, I know that whoever tries to break my home, Maa Kaali is there.)"
He went on to state, "Ek acche insaan ko aur ek acchi aurat ko dukh dena acchi baat nahi hai. Main teenon maata ko itna prem karti hoon. Jo bhi paristhiti hai aur jo ghar-parivaar todne ki koshish karega, usko Maa bakshegi nahi." (It is not right to cause pain to a good man and a good woman. I love all the three forms of the Goddess deeply. Whatever the situation may be, anyone who tries to break my family, Maa will not forgive them.)
In February, reports suggested that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja were heading for a split due to constant disagreements and differences in lifestyle, with the actor’s alleged closeness to a 30-year-old Marathi actress being cited as a major reason. However, their lawyer and family friend, Lalit Bindal, later clarified that although divorce papers had been filed six months earlier, the couple was reconciling and continuing to stay strong together.