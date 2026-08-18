Actor Sunny Deol talked candidly about his decision to avoid endorsing pan masala and gutkha, stating that he does not want to support causes he does not like. Now days after the actor's statement, hawk-eyed netizens discovered an old Sunny Deol ad that seemed to promote pan masala. Yes, you read that right!

Sunny Deol's Old Pan Masala Ad Goes VIRAL Actors Ravi Kishan and Vijay Raaz appear in the commercial alongside Sunny Deol. The decade old ad showed Sunny Deol arriving at a paan shop with two women, who asked for meetha paan. The commercial then went on to show Sunny consuming the meetha paan, with his picture also displayed on the packaging of the pan masala. However, the packaging prominently carried the claims 'no tobacco' and 'no nicotine'.

Wahh re bhadwo @shubhankrmishra @iamsunnydeol https://t.co/LwnVrABBBC pic.twitter.com/hXTExlPQeD S— 𝙇 𝙊 𝙂 𝘼 𝙉 (@SRks_Shubhh1) August 16, 2026 The resurfaced advertisement has now caught the attention of social media users, particularly in light of Sunny Deol's recent comments about not endorsing pan masala.

A user (@verma99LP) said, "Never believe these actors. They have no morales, zero ethics and full of hypocrisy." Another user (PrysmX1) said, "Ye toh clearly Paan masala hai. Vimal toh phir bhi elaichi bechte hai." Many labelled him liar in the comments sections while others joked about Ravi Kisan's presence.

ALSO READ - Sunny Deol Urges Fans To Watch Batwara 1947 With Open Mind: 'You Will Forget Everything' Recently, in a discussion with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Sunny Deol said that he has turned down requests to endorse products he does not support, such as advertisements for pan masala. Sunny Deol said, "I don’t do pan masala ads and kabhi karunga bhi nahi. I wouldn’t do any of those things. Aatey hai but nahi karunga. I don’t want to do something which I don’t believe in. Main inn sab cheezon ko manta nahi hoon. I don’t think this is a good thing to promote."

The actor further added, "Kitni cheezein nahi karta because mera zameer nahi manta isliye aur joh karni hoti hai woh kar leta hoon." ALSO READ - Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff Get Notices Over Vimal Elaichi Ad | EXPLAINED For those who don't know, the FDA sent notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff regarding their alleged indirect marketing of pan masala, a substance that is banned in Maharashtra. In 2024, the three actors appeared in a commercial for Vimal's elaichi (cardamom). Pan masala items are associated with the brand Vimal.

On the work front, Sunny Deol is now starring opposite Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal in the Partition drama Batwara 1947. The movie is backed by Aamir Khan Productions. He will next be seen as Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.