Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection Day 3: Vishwanath and Sons got off to a great start and managed to keep audiences in theatres all weekend. In just three days, the global earnings of the Tamil film, which stars Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, surpassed Rs 100 crore.

The romantic plot and leading cast of Vishwanath and Sons have been successfully drawing audiences to theatres. The Tamil movie's weekend performance is as follows: Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection Day 3 Vishwanath and Sons made a net of Rs 20.55 crore from 4,876 shows on Day 3, according to trade tracking site Sacnilk. As a result, India's total gross and net collections to far are Rs 67.22 crore and Rs 58.15 crore, respectively.

Vishwanath and Sons' total overseas gross to date is Rs 43 crore. On the third day, the movie earned Rs 10 crore. As a result, the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 110.22 crore. The Tamil version brought the majority of the earnings (Rs 11.80 crore), while the Telugu version brought the remaining share (Rs 8.75 crore). Day India Net Shows Occupancy Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 15.35 crore 5,034 42.2% Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 22.25 crore 5,157 59.0% Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 20.55 crore 4,876 53.2% Total Rs 58.15 crore ALSO READ - Vishwanath And Sons Twitter Review: Fans Praise Suriya And Mamitha Baiju’s Family Drama It's interesting to note that Viswanath and Sons has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally, with the makers and box office tracker Sacnilk reporting different timelines. According to Sacnilk, the Suriya-starrer surpassed Rs 100 crore in three days. However, the makers claimed that the movie achieved the milestone within just two days of its release.

Regardless of the difference in the reported figures, the movie continues to receive a strong response from audiences in India and overseas. Viswanath and Sons appears to be especially connecting with Tamil- and Telugu-speaking audiences, including viewers abroad. #VishwanathAndSons hits it out of the park and smashes a 100cr+ in just 2 days 💥💥#BlockbusterVAS running successfully in cinemas near you ❤️#BlockbusterVishwanathAndSons @Suriya_offl #VenkyAtluri @_mamithabaiju @realradikaa @TandonRaveena @gvprakash @vamsi84 @NavinNooli… pic.twitter.com/fhIpLYvFJb — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) August 16, 2026 Viswanath and Sons has had a strong start at the worldwide box office, surpassing the Rs 100-crore milestone in just three days. Whether it can maintain momentum during the opening weekend will be determined by its first Monday collections at the ticket window.

All About Viswanath And Sons Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead in Viswanath and Sons, while Suriya plays the main character. The movie blends commercial aspects with family drama and has a wider ensemble cast. Viswanath and Sons centres around worldwide shooter Sanjay Vishwanath, whose life shifts due to age, family obligations, and an unanticipated romance. The narrative focuses on his relationships and the decisions that force him to reconsider his priorities. ALSO READ - Karuppu Cast Fee Revealed: Suriya Is Getting Paid 800% More Than Trisha Krishnan For This Tamil Movie Viswanath and Sons, which debuted on August 14, 2026, is Suriya's second theatrical release of the year, following Karuppu. It is reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 185 crore.