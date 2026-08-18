The meme appears to mock Sonia Gandhi as it compares The Sirens are deadly half-women who lure sailors to crash on their rocky shores. "Sonia Gandhi after 2nd verse," wrote a user.

The scene in attention shows Odysseus screaming as he hears fatal song of Sirens which his ears couldn't bear. The Sirens are deadly half-women who lure sailors to crash on their rocky shores.

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Ranaut also reacted to the meme and wrote, "I usually don’t enjoy or post memes but this one cracked me up."

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Some netizens reacted to The Odyssey meme reposted by Ranaut, as evident from comments section. A netizen reacted to the meme and wrote, "Definately looked like she was getting prickly tortured by the sounds," another one commented, "Not just one person. There are a lot people who are in that state now."