A Chinese animated film that was called the ‘worst movie of 2026’ is now surprising everyone at the box office. Made on a very small budget, it has earned more than big Hollywood releases like The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. What looked like an early failure has now turned into an unexpected box office success.

Niu Lai, which translates to 'The Cow Is Coming,' tells the story of a newborn calf and a skylark whose bond is shown through an abstract dream sequence. You'll be surprised to know that it made just 7,700 yuan, or around Rs 1.04 lakh, in its first ten days of release in China on August 5, 2026. There was no trailer, no pre-release publicity, and no promotional tour. But soon the clips from the movie appeared on social media.

“Niu Lai” es una película hecha por un joven y su MAMÁ!!!



Su animación (hecha 100% por el artista) fue lo que hizo que se volviera viral.



Con tanta IA, este tipo de cosas hasta se vuelven interesantes JAJJAJAA https://t.co/LfL6RQBcXy pic.twitter.com/k2OiGwxepZ — 🍔Boncker🍔 (@elboncker) August 17, 2026 Niu Lai's hideous visuals, stiff characters, terrible voiceover, and complicated plot amused viewers. Many compared it to a below-average school project.

A curious user asked, "My biggest question is how did they get this into theatres in the first place?" Another user said, "This is definitely a shitty work. But in recent years, there have been way too many shitty works pretending to be good ones during promotion, so this kind of pure shitty work ends up feeling refreshingly entertaining by contrast."

ALSO READ - Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 7: Tom Holland Starrer Crosses $1.1 Billion Worldwide Niu Lai Box Office Collection It turned out to be a box office phenomenon instead of failing at the box office. Yes, you read that right! Many began buying tickets simply to discover whether Niu Lai was really as bad as everyone claimed.

According to Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan, Niu Lai has already raised over 14.9 million yuan, or roughly Rs 20 crore. ALSO READ - The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Matt Damon, Tom Holland's Mythological Epic Opens Strong In India And Worldwide The only known commercial for the movie was a sophisticated poster with classic ink-wash artwork. The crude animation that awaited viewers inside was very different from the sophisticated poster. According to reports, even the distributor acknowledged that he had been told not to release the movie due to its quality. Since he was the director's friend, he proceeded.